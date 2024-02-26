Vote: The Augusta Chronicle's Student of the Week readers poll

It's time to vote for this week's Augusta-Area Student of the Week.

The scholars featured in this poll represent the best recent academic performers from throughout the Augusta area. The poll will remain open until 5 p.m. Thursday.

For nominations for future polls, please email studentoftheweek@augustachronicle.com. Augusta-area high-school pupils from Georgia and South Carolina schools are eligible. The deadline for new nominations is 5 p.m. Thursday.

Matthew Lyon, North Augusta High School

The senior and Eagle Scout, who earned early admission to Georgia Tech, posted a perfect score on the math portion of the SAT.

He also is an officer in a state ham radio club that serves primarily physicians in the state by providing analog communication during emergencies. "He is also a team member of the technology team at his church. As a participant in Boys State for South Carolina he demonstrated leadership skills and has used them in his community volunteer activities as well as assisting other students when asked," his nominator said.

Zahner Reynolds, Lakeside High School

The senior reflects the ideals of the school's International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, which fosters exceptional students' achievement by encouraging their sense of inquiry through academically accelerated classes.

"He pushes himself academically and philosophically while also serving as a leader in the school and local community through his work on the LHS Link Crew, Augusta Youth Board, Point in Time’s Homeless Task Force and through his TED talk at the TEDYouthX Evans event," his nominator wrote.

Tokumo Sakamuro, Lakeside High School

The senior is an AP Scholar with Distinction, well on his way to earning the prestigious AP Capstone Diploma, and excels at Science Olympiad and in the District Honor Band.

What truly sets Tokumo apart, his nominator said, "is his deep passion for nature and environmental conservation. As an Eagle Scout, he has exhibited exceptional leadership and a strong sense of responsibility. His commitment to preserving the environment is evident through his extensive volunteer work on various conservation projects."

Aydrion Scruggs, Academy of Richmond County

The senior is president of the student council. She took the lead on the school's candygram fundraiser for Valentine's Day. "She was essential in planning for the sale and distribution of items to make the event a success," her nominator said.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Pick your top pupil in the Chronicle's Student of the Week reader poll