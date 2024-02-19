Vote for AZCentral's Student of the Week for Feb. 19-23, 2024

Student of the Week offers schools the chance to celebrate teens who have placed in an art, dance or music competition, excelled in a science fair, won an essay contest, received a scholarship, were recognized for their volunteer service or have shined in some other way.

Allison Mannon, senior, Williams Field High School

Allison Mannon has progressed to the finalists round for the Flinn Scholarship. This scholarship is worth $130,000 and includes a semester of studying abroad. This is a prestigious award and we are thrilled for Allison. She is the valedictorian of her graduating class, a member of HOSA—Future Health Professionals and a star tennis player. She also owns a small business decorating cakes.

Nomination submitted by Jacqueline Novak, college and career specialist at Williams Field High School.

Gwendalyn McVicker, senior, Apache Junction High School

Gwendalyn McVicker recently earned the 2024 Otto and Edna Neely Foundation scholarship. The Neely Foundation funds scholarships for students who aspire to obtain a bachelor’s degree at an approved college or university in Arizona. Seniors at select high schools in the southeast Phoenix metro area are eligible to apply for the $4,000 per academic year scholarship.

Nomination submitted by Nicki Granata Bosch, director of communications for Apache Junction Schools.

Gabriella Nakai, senior, Arcadia High School

In October, Gabriella Nakai was honored at the White House by Jill Biden and the White House Gender Policy Council as a “Girl Leading Change." Leading up to this honor, Gabriella was a national Earth Ambassador for the United National Indian Tribal Youth and a national Champion of Change for the Center for Native American Youth. She is a 2024 Cameron Impact Scholarship recipient and a 2024 Coke Scholar.

Nomination submitted by Barrie Muzbeck Pinto, assistant principal at Arcadia High School.

Madison Newman, senior, Queen Creek High School

Madison Newman is a leader both in and out of the classroom, as well as in our culinary program kitchen. Madison is the president of our FCCLA chapter and peer mentor in our school’s Link Crew program, which helps freshmen adjust to high school. Madison has twice participated in the Blue Watermelon Project-Feeding the Future. This year she won second place and a $3,000 scholarship for the healthy dish she created.

Nomination submitted by Lewis Brown, instructor and advisor at Queen Creek High School.

