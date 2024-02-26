Vote for AZCentral's Student of the Week for Feb. 26-March 1, 2024

Student of the Week offers schools the chance to celebrate teens who have placed in an art, dance or music competition, excelled in a science fair, won an essay contest, received a scholarship, were recognized for their volunteer service or have shined in some other way.

Jillian Bleak, senior, Mountain View High School

At Hacktivate Mesa, a two-day competition in which 150 high school students from across the city collaborated to examine data and present a solution to a citywide concern, Jillian Bleak analyzed local 911 calls to determine where Mesa should prioritize distributing Naloxone to prevent opioid overdose deaths. She subsequently plotted the data on a heat map. Jillian and her team were presented with a Challenge Coin for Excellence in Public Safety by the Mesa Police Department, a testament to Jillian’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of the most vulnerable populations in Mesa.

The nomination was submitted by Rachel Thune Real, English teacher at Mountain View High School.

Brueklyn Curley, senior, Maryvale High School

Brueklyn Curley won the statewide “Honoring America’s Veterans” essay contest for 12th grade. Her essay can be read online at https://honoringamericasveterans.org. Brueklyn works very hard in and out of the classroom. She completed her fashion design and merchandising course through the career and technical education program at Maryvale High School, and she plans to attend college and pursue a career in fashion design.

The nomination was submitted by Michelle Wagner, creative writing teacher at Maryvale High School.

Jackson Huish, freshman, BASIS Mesa

Jackson Huish is a founding member and vice president of the award-winning youth-led nonprofit Brothers and Sisters Serving Others. The group has helped hundreds of struggling families in the Valley through fundraising events and service initiatives. He dedicates so much time to Valley families that he sometimes has to leave school early to help run events. In 2023, he won third place in state for the Arizona Council on Economic Education's Economics Critical Thinking Competition. He founded his school's first 3D-printing club, where he teaches students how to design their personalized creations. He transports his 3D printers and filament for students to use.

Nomination submitted by Lily Treptow, math and Mandarin teacher at BASIS Mesa.

