Vote centers set for primary

Feb. 21—Daviess County officials have announced the voting locations for the upcoming primary. The county is now moving to vote centers and away from precinct voting. That means there will be eight locations to cast a ballot on primary day instead of 20.

"It's a mixture of reasons. I tried to get multiple locations in the areas I thought would be busier," said Daviess County Clerk Lauren Milton. "I tried to pick locations with a lot of parking that's handicap accessible and areas people would be in. The park and the armory are areas where people know where they are."

The Election Day polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be located at the Alfordsville Fire Station, Bethel Church South, Kiwanis Building at Washington's Eastside Park, the Conservation Club, Montgomery Ruritan Building, Odon Park Community Building, Parkview Church in Plainville and the National Guard Armory.

"We are going to have more machines at each location. Often the wait is because you have to wait for others to finish their vote," said Milton. "During a presidential election it often takes people several minutes to work through all of the pages. Voters wind up waiting just because there is no machine available. We are hoping to have more machines so that more people can vote with fewer lines."

Even though there may be fewer locations on Election Day, the clerk's office is expanding locations for some of the early voting. Early voting will run daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning April 9 and continuing through noon May 6. Because of the courthouse construction, early voting will be done at the Kiwanis Building.

There will be multiple locations for early Saturday voting during the two weekends prior to the election. Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On April 27 people will be able to vote at the Bethel Church South, Kiwanis Building and the Washington National Guard Armory.

On May 4, they can vote at Bethel Church South, the Kiwanis Building, the Odon Park, Parkview Church in Plainville and the National Guard Armory.

"Given the places we have chosen, we should be able to accommodate our voters with no issue," said Milton. "We now have a lot of Saturday locations that they didn't have before. The idea is a lot of people will vote on the Saturdays and Election Day will not be as busy. Voting early is a good idea. I always vote early, because you never know what happens. What if you get sick on Election Day or there is an emergency and you get called out of town. You just never know. I feel if you go ahead and get your vote in then it is going to count."

This is the first county-wide primary where vote centers will be used. Milton says there are already some adjustments that are being planned for the fall general election.

"The part I was unhappy with was the southeast part of the county I was unable to get any place for early voting. I tried to get the Ruritan Building for an early Saturday voting site but that didn't happen. We have reserved it this fall for a Saturday voting day," she said.

The vote centers will allow people to cast a ballot at any location instead of having to go to a specific precinct. Milton points out that other forms of voting will still be available.

"There is still the opportunity to vote by mail and we have the travel board for those in the nursing homes who want to vote," said Milton. "We want to make sure no one is left out."