Vote for The Charlotte Observer boys’ high school athlete of the week: Nov. 24

Mikalister Anderson, West Lincoln basketball: The 6-foot-2 junior scored 36 points, going 10-for-12 from the free-throw line and 6-for-9 from the three-point line, in a 87-83 overtime win over Thomas Jefferson Academy in the season-opener on Nov. 17. Anderson averaged 2.5 points per game last season.

Brent Banks, Hickory Grove basketball: The 5-10 sophomore point guard scored 40 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals in a 76-71 win over Carolina International on Nov. 14. Banks also had 32 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 78-67 loss to the Greater Cabarrus Stallions on Nov. 17.

D.J. Boyce, United Faith basketball: The 6-3 senior scored 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, in a 70-64 win at Carmel Christian Nov. 17. The next day, Boyce scored 15 points, on five three-pointers, in a 64-54 victory over Gaston Christian. Boyce is averaging 18.7 points per game for United Faith (5-0).

Delani Hammonds, Ardrey Kell basketball: The 6-foot senior point guard had 17 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and six steals in a 58-47 season opening win at Providence on Nov. 17.

Jack Haywood, Providence swimming: The Panthers’ senior won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke in a meet with East Mecklenburg and Independence on Nov. 16. Haywood was also on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay at the same meet. He is a University of Kentucky commit.

Bryson Heath, East Mecklenburg basketball: The 5-10 senior point guard had 25 points in a 61-49 win over Berry in his team’s season-opener on Nov. 17. He made 10-of-14 shots from the field and 5-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Jack Hudson, Corvian Charter basketball: The 6-3 senior scored 25 points and had 13 rebounds in a 78-62 win over Comenius in the season opener on Nov. 17. Hudson averaged eight points and five rebounds per game as a junior.

Jonah Lawrence, Providence Day basketball: The 6-5 junior scored 16 points, had five rebounds and five assists in a 58-46 win over Lincoln Charter on Nov. 14. Lawrence had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 52-34 loss at Victory Christian on Nov. 16. He also had 19 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 55-36 win over Cary Academy on Nov. 18.

Santana Lynch, Lake Norman basketball: The 6-5 senior had 15 points and 13 rebounds in a 63-48 season-opening win at Pine Lake Prep on Nov. 17. The next day, Lynch had another double-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in an 83-72 win over Cannon School in the George Lynch Invitational at Myers Park.

Landry McDuffie, Hopewell wrestling: The Titans’ freshman earned a spot in the Hopewell starting lineup at 145 pounds last week. McDuffie won his first two matches against wrestlers from North Carolina School for the Deaf and SouthLake Christian on Nov. 16.

Braylen Todd, Gaston Day basketball: The 5-11 sophomore scored 17 points in a 94-39 win over Hickory Christian on Nov. 14. Todd also scored 11 points in an 88-59 loss at Cannon School Nov. 16. And he had 27 points in a 68-65 victory at SouthLake Christian on Nov. 17.

Quay Watson, Hopewell basketball: The 5-11 senior scored 25 points to become Hopewell’s all-time leading scorer in a 77-34 win over Garinger on Nov. 17. Watson signed with UNC Pembroke earlier in the week.

** Information published today includes statistics through November 18.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes' name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

