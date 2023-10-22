Vote for The Charlotte Observer/Deer Park High School Defensive Player of the Week

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer/Deer Park Water high school football defensive player of the week.

Eligible players are at schools in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Union Counties in North Carolina and in York and Lancaster Counties in South Carolina.

The weekly winner will receive a trophy from Deer Park.

This week’s defensive nominees

Ryan Bassani, North Lincoln: Bassani had 16 tackles, including three tackles for a loss, in Friday’s 38-7 win over West Iredell.

Jake Davids, Ardrey Kell: In a 34-14 win over Olympic, Davids had 16 total tackles, including five solos, three tackles for a loss. He also forced two fumbles and had an interception.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Jamari Farmer, Mooresville: In a 30-20 win over AL Brown, Farmer had 10 tackles, including three for a loss and one sack.

Donald “DJ” Jones, Mallard Creek: Jones, a senior linebacker, had 13 tackles, including one tackle for a loss in Friday’s 33-7 win over West Mecklenburg.

Jurnee Lattimore, North Gaston: In a 43-10 win over Stuart Cramer, Lattimore had an interception return for a score plus two 2-point conversions.

Nate Rawls, Marvin Ridge: In a 20-7 win over Sun Valley, Rawls had a team-high 12 tackles.

Lukas Santwier, Providence Day: Made 15 tackles in Friday’s 42-27 loss to Rabun Gap (GA).

Adrian Scott, Corvian Community: In a 24-23 upset win over Pine Lake Prep, Scott had 15 tackles, including three for a loss. He also accounted for two sacks and two fumble recoveries.

D’Nas “Deebo” White, JM Robinson: Defensive lineman stripped the ball from a Northwest Cabarrus runner early in the fourth quarter to spark a game-changing touchdown drive in the Bulldogs’ 21-13 win in their home finale.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type information into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you do so, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here