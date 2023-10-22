Vote for The Charlotte Observer/Deer Park High School Offensive Player of the Week

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer/Deer Park Water high school football offensive player of the week.

Eligible players are at schools in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Union Counties in North Carolina and in York and Lancaster Counties in South Carolina.

The weekly winner will receive a trophy from Deer Park.

Here are this week’s Offensive Player of the Week nominees

Khalil Ali, Mallard Creek: The senior running back ran 12 times for 120 yards and a touchdown in a 33-7 win over West Mecklenburg.

Jon Bissonnette, Cox Mill: In a 54-21 win over Hickory Ridge, Bissonnette completed 12-of-20 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He ran 13 times for 111 yards and a score.

Chaynce Ford, South Point: The junior fullback ran for 208 yards and three scores in a 30-26 win over Forestview.

Channing Goodwin, Providence Day: The Michigan recruit caught 11 passes for 144 yards and two scores in Friday’s 42-27 loss to Rabun Gap.

Andre Jackson Sr., Corvian Community: In a 24-23 upset win over Pine Lake Prep, Jackson threw for 97 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 96 yards and two scores. On defense, he had six tackles and two forced fumbles. In the game, the former wide receiver became the first single-season 1,000-yard passer in school history.

Hayden Morris, Indian Land: The sophomore receiver caught nine passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Catawba Ridge.

Brody Norman, Mooresville: In a 30-20 win over AL Brown, Norman completed 12-of-20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Octavio May, Providence: The freshman wide receiver caught four passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns in a 77-12 win over Garinger.

Turbo Richard, Rock Hill Northwestern: In a 64-31 win over city rival South Pointe, Richard ran 16 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Northwestern won its eighth straight game and won a share of a region title.

Tre Robinson, Chambers: The Cougars’ senior quarterback finished with 11-of-20 completions for 125 yards and the three touchdowns in a 30-14 win over West Charlotte in a game that matched two teams ranked in The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Wendell Thompson, Myers Park: In a 59-6 win over Berry, Thompson completed 15-of-21 passes for 250 yards and seven touchdowns.

Keldon Williams, North Gaston: In a 43-10 win over Stuart Cramer on Friday, Williams ran 13 times for 156 yards and a score. On defense, he had two interceptions.

Shannon Wingate, North Lincoln: In a 38-7 win over West Iredell on Friday, Wingate only played one half, but ran 12 times for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

