Vote for The Charlotte Observer/Deer Park girls high school athlete of the week

Nicole Alfers, Christ the King cross-country: The Crusaders’ junior ran an 18:55.23 to win the Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A conference title at Frank Liske Park in Concord Oct. 17. Alfers’ run helped the Christ the King girls’ cross country team to a runner-up finish at the same meet.

Morgan Boonshaft, Providence Day cross-country: The Chargers’ senior ran a meet and school record 17:48 to win the CISAA conference championships by 19 seconds at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 17. Boonshaft’s run also led the Providence Day girls’ cross country team to a runner-up finish to Charlotte Country Day at the same meet.

Kasey Dingman, Lake Norman cross-country: The Wildcats’ sophomore ran an 18:55.70 to win the Greater Metro 4A conference title at Vietnam Veterans’ Park in Concord Oct. 19. Dingman’s efforts also led the Lake Norman girls’ cross country team to a conference title by nine points the same day.

Audrey Falcone, Union Academy cross-country: The Cardinals’ senior ran a 21:36 to win the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A conference title by 40 seconds at Gray Stone Day School Oct. 17. Falcone, the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A conference runner of the year, also led the Union Academy girls’ cross country team to a runner-up finish at the same meet. Gray Stone Day won.

Caitlyn Frisch, Lake Norman Charter golf: The Knights’ freshman shot a 4-over-par 40 to win the South Piedmont 3A conference (SPC) title at the Revival Golf Club at the Crescent in Salisbury Oct. 16.

Frish, the SPC player of the year, also led the Lake Norman Charter girls’ golf team to a conference title the same day.

Addison Harrill, Myers Park field hockey: The Mustangs’ senior scored one goal and had an assist in 4-0 win at Ardrey Kell Oct. 18. Harrill has a team-best seven assists for Myers Park (12-3) through Sunday.

Gracie Kaspar, Providence Day field hockey: The Chargers’ senior scored the first goal of the game and assisted the other scored in a 2-0 NCISAA quarterfinal playoff win over Cary Academy Oct. 21.

Kaspar, a Washington and Lee University commit, has 15 goals and nine assists for Providence Day (11-6) through Sunday.

Emma Lewis, Charlotte Country Day cross-country: The Buccaneers’ senior ran a personal-best 18:54.40 to finish 10th at the CISAA conference championships at McAlpine Creek Park Oct. 17.

Lewis’ efforts also helped the Charlotte Country Day girls’ cross country team win the conference title by seven points over Providence Day.

Lewis, who broke 19-minutes for the first time, is being recruited by Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), South Carolina and Tulane, according to Charlotte Country Day cross country coach Matthew Elliott.

Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian cross-country: The Warriors’ junior ran an 18:06.40 to win the Metrolina Athletic conference title at McAlpine Creek Park, shattering her own meet record by 34 seconds on Oct. 19. Miller also became the only girls in conference history to win the league championship five times.

Miller helped the Metrolina Christian girls’ cross country to their ninth straight MAC title the same day.

Elizabeth Rudisill, Myers Park golf: The Mustangs’ junior shot a 9-under-par 63 to win the SoMeck 4A conference tournament at Palisades Country Club Oct. 17.

Rudisill had seven birdies and two eagles in her round to earn SoMeck 4A conference player of the year honors.

Rudisill also led the Myers Park girls’ golf team to a conference tournament title with a team score of 223.

Haylee Taylor, Piedmont golf: The Panthers’ junior shot an 8-over-par 80, with four birdies in her round, to win the Rocky River conference title at Charlotte National Golf Club, Oct. 16.

Taylor, the Rocky River conference player of the year, led Piedmont girls’ golf team to the regular season and conference tournament titles for the first time in program history this season.

Lily Yampolsky, Lake Norman Charter cross-country: The Knights’ senior ran a 19:57 to win the South Piedmont conference title at Frank Liske Park in Concord Oct. 19.

Yampolsky, who also earned SPC runner of the year for her efforts, led the Lake Norman Charter girls’ cross country team to an SPC title by 21 points the same day.

Yampolsky is a Williams College commit.

