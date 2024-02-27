Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls’ high school athlete of the week: March 1

Below are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer girls’ high school athlete of the week.

Kaylee Carson, Independence basketball: The 5-foot-8 senior scored 23 points, including the game-winning basket, in a 69-68 overtime win over Charlotte Catholic in the Southwestern 4A conference tournament championship game on Feb. 23.

Carson also scored 15 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 58-36 victory over Butler in the conference semifinals on Feb. 22.

Carson scored 19 points, had two rebounds, five assists and nine steals in a 70-26 victory over East Mecklenburg in the first round on Feb. 19.

Carson, an East Tennessee State commit, is averaging 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals for Independence (22-5) this season.

Madison Drayton, Cannon School basketball: The 5-11 freshman scored 21 points to help Cannon School to a 62-51 win over Providence Day in the NCISAA 4A state championship game at North Raleigh Christian Academy on Feb. 24.

Drayton also scored 18 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists and five steals in a 73-48 victory over Wesleyan Christian on Feb. 20.

Drayton is averaged 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists per game for Cannon School (23-7) this season.

Chloe Galombeck, Hough basketball: The 5-5 junior scored 13 points in a 52-34 win over Harding in the first round of the Queen City Athletic conference tournament on Feb. 19.

Galombeck also scored 17 points in a 63-50 loss to North Mecklenburg in the conference tournament semifinals on Feb. 21.

Galombeck is averaging 11 points per game for Hough (17-9).

Sheree Gidney, Hickory Ridge basketball: The 5-11 senior scored 16 points and had seven rebounds as Hickory Ridge upset Lake Norman 52-48 in the Greater Metro 4A conference tournament championship game at Mooresville High on Feb. 23.

Gidney scored 12 points, had four rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 43-31 win over Cox Mill in the tournament semifinals on Feb. 21.

Gidney opened the tournament with nine points, six rebounds and five steals in a 57-23 victory over Mooresville on Feb. 19.

Gidney is averaging 13 points, five rebounds and two steals per game for Hickory Ridge (22-5).

Karly Glahn, Ardrey Kell basketball: The 5-8 junior averaged 12 points, six rebounds and three assists per game to help Ardrey Kell to the SoMeck 4A conference tournament championship last week.

Glahn helped Ardrey Kell (21-5) beat South Mecklenburg 69-58, in the conference semifinals Feb. 21, and then beat Myers Park 53-51, in overtime, in the championship game on Feb. 23.

Tristin Jarrett, Rocky River basketball: The 5-11 junior scored 18 points, had 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 51-34 loss to Butler in the first round of the SW4A tournament Feb. 19.

Jarrett averaged 9.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game for Rocky River (7-17).

Lenise Joseph, North Mecklenburg basketball: The 6-foot freshman scored 23 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and had eight blocks as North Mecklenburg lost 61-60 to Mallard Creek in the Queen City Athletic conference tournament championship game on Feb. 23.

Joseph also scored four points, grabbed eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks in a 63-50 win over Hough in the conference semifinals on Feb. 21.

Joseph started off the week with nine points and four rebounds in a 68-10 victory over Hopewell in the opening round of the tournament on Feb. 19.

Joseph, already a major Division I recruit, is averaging 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.4 blocks and 2.7 steals per game for North Mecklenburg (22-5).

Jaida McClure, Providence Day basketball: The 5-9 sophomore scored six points, grabbed four rebounds, and had seven assists and four steals to lead Providence Day to a 41-15 win over Rabun Gap Nacoochee in the NCISAA 4A state semifinals on Feb. 20.

McClure also scored 22 points as Providence Day lost to Cannon School in the NCISAA 4A state championship game on Feb. 24.

McClure averaged 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals per game for Providence Day (21-10) this season.

Emma Montanari, East Lincoln basketball: The 5-9 sophomore scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds, and had six steals, six blocks and four assists to lead East Lincoln to a 51-33 win over North Iredell to claim the Western Foothills’ Athletic conference title on Feb. 23.

Montanari also scored 28 points, including six three-pointers, in a 60-51 semifinal victory over North Lincoln on Feb. 21.

Montanari scored 15 points, had five rebounds, six steals and five assists in a 74-17 first round win over West Iredell on Feb. 19.

Montanari is averaging 19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game for East Lincoln (26-1).

Saniya Wallace, Monroe basketball: The 5-foot senior scored 21 points, had six rebounds, five assists and 11 steals to lead Monroe to a 54-40 win over Forest Hills in the first round of the Rocky River conference tournament on Feb. 19.

Wallace also scored eight points, had one rebound, seven assists and eight steals in a 50-22 win over West Stanly in the conference tournament semifinals on Feb. 21.

Wallace finished off the week with 21 points and 10 steals to lead Monroe to a 36-25 win over Piedmont in the Rocky River conference tournament championship game on Feb. 23.

Wallace is averaging 15.6 points, 3.9 assists, four rebounds and 7.4 steals per game for Monroe (11-15).

** Information published today includes statistics through February 24.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players.

