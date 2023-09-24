Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls high school athlete of the week (09.29.23)

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer girls high school athlete of the week.

This week’s nominees

Anne Bradley Bing, Gaston Day volleyball: The Spartans’ junior had 23 kills, 19 assists, two aces and two blocks to lead her team to a 3-0 win at Gaston Christian Sept. 19. Bing also had 16 kills, 23 assists and five aces in a 3-0 sweep of Hickory Grove Sept. 21.

Through Sunday, Gaston Day (11-4) had won five straight games.

Faith Devine, Mallard Creek volleyball: The Mavericks’ junior had 18 kills in two matches as Mallard Creek beat Julius Chambers and West Charlotte on the road by a pair of 3-0 scores.

Devine has 65 kills, 28 digs, 16 aces and five blocks for Mallard Creek (9-8) through Sunday.

Izabella Delli Colli, Parkwood golf: The Wolfpack sophomore shot a 5-over-par 41 to finish second overall in a match with Cuthbertson at Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe Sept. 20.

Delli Colli is the only returning player for Parkwood this season.

Avery Gurley, Myers Park field hockey: The Mustangs’ senior scored a goal and had an assist in a 4-1 win over Charlotte Catholic Sept. 18.

The next day, Gurley had three goals and one assist in a 6-0 victory at South Mecklenburg.

Gurley had two more goals and another assist in a 9-0 win over Providence Sept. 21.

Gurley has six goals and three assists for Myers Park (6-3) through Sunday.

Kate Hampton Haynie, Charlotte Latin tennis: The Hawks’ senior won at No. 1 doubles with teammate Mone Cary to lead Charlotte Latin to a 6-3 win at Charlotte Christian Sept. 21.

Hampton Haynie also won at No. 1 doubles and No. 3 singles in a 6-3 loss to Charlotte Country Day Sept. 19.

Charlotte Latin is 4-4 overall through Sunday.

Caitlin Kasten, Covenant Day cross-country: The Lions’ freshman ran a personal-best time of 17:56.30 to finish third in the Girls’ Championship 5K at the Hare and Hounds’ Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park Sept. 23. Kasten led the Covenant Day girls’ team to an 11th-place finish in the 28-team field.

Kasten also ran a 20:14 to win individually at a CISAA conference meet at McAlpine Creek Park Sept. 19. The Lions’ cross country team finished second to Charlotte Latin at the conference meet.

Lindsey Kerrins, Charlotte Country Day volleyball: The Buccaneers’ junior outside hitter had 10 kills, nine digs, two aces and one block in a 3-1 win over Charlotte Latin Sept. 19.

Kerrins had 11 kills, nine digs, three aces, one assist and one assist in a 3-0 win at Covenant Day Sept. 21.

Kerrins has 92 kills, 137 digs and 27 aces for Charlotte Country Day (10-6) through Sunday.

Madison Park, Myers Park golf: The Mustangs’ sophomore shot a 1-over-par 37, to help Myers Park to a victory over Palisades at Palisades Country Club Sept. 19.

Park also shot a 3-under 34, including three birdies, to help Myers Park to a win over Charlotte Catholic at Ballantyne Country Club Sept. 21.

Park is averaging a 38.0 per nine holes this season.

Kiley Petras, Marvin Ridge volleyball: The Mavericks’ junior had two kills in a 3-0 win over South Mecklenburg Sept. 18.

Petras had nine kills and one block in a 3-0 win over Palisade Sept. 20.

The next day, Petras had eight kills and a block in a 3-0 win at Sun Valley.

Petras has 73 kills and 31 blocks for Marvin Ridge (12-3) through Sunday.

Zoey Schatz, Pine Lake Prep volleyball: The Pride freshman had a career-high 13 kills and five blocks to lead Pine Lake Prep to a 3-2 win at Community School of Davidson Sept. 19.

Schatz also had two kills, two blocks and two digs in a 3-0 loss at Christ the King Sept. 21.

Schatz has 45 kills, 17 blocks and 10 digs for Pine Lake Prep (6-9) through Sunday.

Chloe Schofield, Charlotte Christian golf: The Knights’ sophomore shot a 2-over-par 38 to earn medalist honors to lead a 31-shot team win over Covenant Day at Pine Lake Country Club Sept. 19.

The next day, Schofield shot an even-par 36 to earn medalist honors in another 36-shot team victory at Raintree Country Club.

Schofield, who had had four birdies in her two rounds this week, is averaging a 37.2 per nine holes this season.

Charlotte Christian is 7-0 overall through Sunday.

Kenna White, Providence Day field hockey: The Chargers’ senior scored a goal and led the Providence Day defense in a 2-1 win over Cary Academy Sept. 21.

The Chargers’ center back also helped hold Covenant Day to one score in a 7-1 victory over the Lions Sept. 19.

Providence Day is 5-3 through Sunday.

** Information published today includes statistics through September 23.

