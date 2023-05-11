Vote DUP to force Rishi Sunak to change Brexit deal, says Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson DUP Brexit Northern Ireland local elections - Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Voting for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in next week’s Northern Ireland local elections will force Rishi Sunak to make changes to his Brexit deal and pave the way for a return to Stormont, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said.

The party’s leader told the Prime Minister to get back into the negotiating room with Brussels and bring forward legislation to protect the province’s place in the UK to end the “unfinished business” of the Windsor Framework.

He called on divided unionists to rally round ahead of the council elections on May 18 and give the DUP, which has maintained a 15-month boycott of the Northern Ireland Assembly over the Brexit deal, the strongest mandate possible.

“That will strengthen our hand in obtaining, and securing from the Government, what we need to ensure Northern Ireland’s place within the UK is fully and properly restored and then we can get Stormont back up and running,” Sir Jeffrey said as he launched the DUP manifesto.

The Windsor Framework, which the UK and European Union agreed to in February, reduces the number of border checks faced by British goods and animals exported to Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Sir Jeffrey said that the deal was an improvement and would not have happened without the DUP boycott, but that it did not meet the party’s seven tests to accept the agreement.

He attacked those he accused of peddling the lie the DUP was about to weaken in its opposition to the Windsor Framework. Similar accusations were made before the last election to “steal” DUP votes, he said.

“It was a lie then and it is a lie now,” Sir Jeffrey added.

The seven tests for the deal include protecting Northern Ireland’s place in the UK under the Acts of Union, that there is no diversion of trade from British suppliers, there is not an effective border in the Irish Sea, and that people in Northern Ireland are given a say in making the laws that govern them.

The DUP also demanded there would be “no checks” on goods travelling between Northern Ireland and Britain, if they remained in Northern Ireland.

The party also called for no new regulatory divergence between the province and the rest of the UK, and for consent from a majority of citizens for any changes to its status in the UK.

While the Windsor Framework reduces checks and paperwork, it does not eliminate them entirely, which could still lead to some diversion in trade.

The European Court of Justice retains jurisdiction in the region. There are no guarantees to prevent changes in UK and EU law, which could create regulatory divergence, and the DUP is not convinced the new Stormont Brake is robust enough to give Northern Ireland a strong enough say in new laws applying there.

Sir Jeffrey said that the Stormont Brake, which could delay the imposition of EU law if 30 Assembly members oppose it, had to be shown to be “effective in law”.

“More work is required by the UK Government if we are to secure the necessary conditions for a return to the Northern Ireland Executive,” he said.

“The Windsor Framework does not go far enough in securing our place within the UK and we have made clear to the Government that we need them to deliver on what they have previously committed to do.

“This remains unfinished business and it’s time for the Government to deliver on their promises and their commitments.”

The DUP leader urged unionists to not “divide and splinter”, as they did in the Stormont elections in May 2022, and head off the challenge of Sinn Fein and other parties seeking Irish reunification.

The DUP lost its place as Northern Ireland’s biggest political party to Sinn Fein for the first time in those elections.

Michelle O’Neill Mary Lou McDonald Sinn Fein DUP Stormont Northern Ireland Assembly election 2022 - Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

“If we have a poor election result, as I’ve said, the consequences of splits and divisions in unionism are there,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“At this election, we are seeking support for our principled stand to finish the job and build the necessary solid foundations for a return of local accountable government at Stormont.”

Sir Jeffrey said that Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s internal market was “a right” and he demanded that it be “protected in law”.

He said it had been undermined by the Irish Sea border, which hampered trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, its biggest market.

Sir Jeffrey said that the election results would be closely watched internationally by the US and EU, as well as in Dublin and London.

In April, Joe Biden dangled the promise of billions in US investment as he urged the DUP to drop the boycott on a visit to Northern Ireland on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

On Wednesday, the US president said he travelled to the island of Ireland to “make sure the Brits didn’t screw around” and “walk away” from their commitments to the Good Friday Agreement because of Brexit.

