McDonald’s To Give Free Burgers with $1 Purchase on National Cheeseburger Day

Nowhere but in America are national food days celebrated more. There might only be 365 days in a calendar year, but there are hundreds of national days to honor each and every month, as sites like National Today and Holidays Calendar show.

For the upcoming National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, it should come as no surprise that the world’s largest fast-food chain, McDonald’s, is getting in on the action, announcing that it will be giving away free cheeseburgers to celebrate one of the country’s favorite sandwiches, according to Thrillist.

However, in a delightful twist on the standard deal or discount, McDonald’s left it up to its customers to decide which of their signature cheeseburgers would be given away: the classic Cheeseburger, a Double Cheeseburger or the McDouble.

On September 12 and 13, customers voted online on what type of burger they want McDonalds to give away on National Cheeseburger Day. Results of the poll were announced on September 14, with the winning spot going to the Double Cheeseburger .

While the company operates more than 40,000 franchises worldwide, according to Statista, you can’t just stroll in to your nearest Mickey D’s and take advantage of this national day deal. The free cheeseburger offer is only available through the McDonalds app on September 18. And you have to make a $1 purchase to get the free burger.

To download the app on your iPhone, open up the App store and follow the steps below, per HITC. For Android users, head on over to your phone’s Play Store.

Click on the “search” icon which is available at the bottom of the screen Search for “McDonald’s” The app will have the trademark yellow M with a red background Click on “get” to download

Then, all you have left to do on Sunday, Sept. 18th is head to your local McDonald’s and take advantage of the giveaway. Enjoy!

