MANITOWOC - The Manitowoc County Board failed to pass a referendum to approve $7.5 in borrowing to fund the next step of the engineering process needed to solidify plans to renovate the Courthouse Dome.

The county board met Dec. 19 and considered a resolution that would have approved borrowing to move forward with the planned improvements to the Courthouse which include window replacement, HVAC replacement and the engineering and architectural work needed to give a complete assessment of the dome.

The board voted 13-11 for the resolution. However, the resolution needed three-quarters of the board to vote in favor of it in order to pass.

The board also welcomed a new member. Mickey Lillibridge was appointed to fill the empty District 1 seat for the remainder of the term which ends in April.

Lillibridge is filling in for former Supervisor Mark Linsmeier, who vacated the seat in November.

Last week to circulate nomination papers

Nomination papers for the 2024 spring election are due Jan. 2, 2024, by 5 p.m.

Dec. 1 was first day for candidates of local elections to circulate nomination papers.

More about local elections can be found at the MyVote Wisconsin website, myvote.wi.gov.

City, county governments have no meetings this week

There are no meetings scheduled for the rest of this week for the cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers and Manitowoc County. Local committees will resume their normal schedules after the New Year.

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

The Manitowoc County Courthouse dome rises above the cityscape that includes the Manitowoc City Hall, as seen, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Manitowoc, Wis.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Vote to fund next step in Manitowoc Courthouse renovations fails, and more in your 'Watchdog Wednesday' report