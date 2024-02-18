VOTE: Help Cheyenne Mountain Zoo win “Best Zoo in U.S.”

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) has been nominated for “Best Zoo in the U.S.” by USA TODAY. The local zoo is currently ranked #5 in the nation.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, situated on a mountainside above Colorado Springs, is home to more than 30 endangered species and has consistently ranked on USA TODAY’s 10Best list. CMZoo is committed to the preservation and conservation of wildlife. Thanks to members and visitors, the zoo has raised $5 million for conservation through its Quarters for Conservation program.

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Helping endangered species is part of the CMZoo’s mission, and the zoo provides care and a home to many animals who would not have survived in the wild. By encouraging visitors to interact with these precious creatures, the zoo raises awareness and inspires a love for wildlife.

USA TODAY’s ranking helps raise awareness and funding for animal care, education, improvements, and conservation. You can vote for CMZoo, and help put Colorado Springs’ prized zoo on the top of the list! Just visit cmzoo.org/10best or USA TODAY’s website to place your vote.

Voting begins Monday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. MST, and ends on Monday, March 4 at 9:59 a.m. MST. You can vote once a day, every single day through 9:50 a.m. MST on Monday, March 4.

