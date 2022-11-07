'Vote. Her last word, if you will': Obituaries push get-out-the-vote messages

WASHINGTON - In what may seem like an unusual place to include a get-out-the-vote message this election season, obituaries across the country have included calls for Americans to fulfill their civic duty and vote in this year's midterms.

With the Senate split 50-50, the results of the midterms could flip control of Congress, making many headlining races key in determining whether President Joe Biden's administration pushes its agenda forward or it comes to a grinding halt.

Since October, at least 22 obituaries posted on Legacy.com, a site that compiles online obituaries, encouraged people to vote.

"Lastly, as a lover of our state, nation and of democracy, she would remind you to please vote," an obituary reads for Ann Callahan who died a little over one week before Election Day. Callahan, "a perpetual optimist who saw the good in everyone," died at 89 in Springfield, Illinois.

An obituary for Herb Denish of Kansas City, Missouri, reads: "As a lifelong Democrat one of the last things he did was request his absentee ballot knowing that the future and the coming vote was important. Please vote in his honor as well, early voting will be available statewide Saturday, October 22nd!"

Others get even more specific.

"Please consider voting YES on California Prop 29," Judy Mae Johnson's obituary reads, referencing a ballot measure that requires an on-site licensed medical professional at kidney dialysis clinics.

The family of Yvonne Marie Williams of Reed City, Michigan, included in her obituary that "she encouraged everyone to vote yes for the upcoming bond proposal," referencing a ballot initiative that would provide funding for facility projects at a local school district.

Legacy.com's Stephen Segal, senior director of content development, said putting calls to action to encourage others to vote in obituaries is not a new phenomenon, but is more visible than ever.

"We've always seen obituaries that mention political causes and beliefs — on all sides of the partisan spectrum," he told USA TODAY in an email.

Early voting on Oct. 27, 2022, in Silver Spring, Md.

Explicit references to specific election campaigns have become more frequent over the past two decades, he said. During the 2016 presidential election, Legacy.com counted four times as many presidential candidate endorsements in obituaries than in 2008 — a number that increased from 28 to 119.

Segal said families write about items their loved ones cared about in their obituaries and for many, that's politics.

"In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the VA Hospital in Leeds, MA, or Soldier On and Please Vote Blue!" an obituary reads for Robert "Bob" Doyle, who died in Ashfield, Massachusetts.

Cole Imperi, a thanatological researcher — someone who studies death — said obituaries often become "fertile ground" for sharing what's close to someone's heart.

Imperi, who founded the school of American Thanatology, said adding political statements to obituaries doesn't come without challenges.

Some newspapers' content policies do not allow political statements in obituaries, even including a request to vote, she said. There is also often conflict among family members who may not share the same political values.

"During periods of greater political division, there tends to be an uptick in obituaries with political references," Imperi told USA TODAY.

But for some, including the word "vote" in their loved one's obituary is fulfilling their last wish.

An obituary for M. Kay Classon, 84, who died in Ottawa, Illinois, reads: "It will come as no surprise then that she wanted us to include this advice: Vote. Her last word, if you will."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Midterm elections: Obituaries spread get-out-the-vote messages