Vote in our Instagram Food Battle! Choose your favorite food photo for our (201) contest

A stunning seven-layer cake. A silky chocolate cream pie. An "ungodly addicting" bone marrow.

Which of these dishes — or will it be one of five others? — will make the cut in (201) Magazine's 4th annual Instagram Food Battle?

We're looking to crown food photography royalty — and you're being asked to help judge. We're down to eight finalists.

Our contest started in August 2023, when (201) asked their readers to submit their best food photos. The staff narrowed it down to their 11 favorites, which were published in the November issue of the magazine.

On January 16, these photos were posted on Instagram (@201magazine). Every “like” a photo received counted as one vote, while every comment counted as five votes.

After four days, the eight photos with the most votes moved onto round two. Those photos will go head-to-head in (201)'s Instagram stories starting Monday, January 29. Make sure you follow (201) on Instagram to help crown this year's winner.

Here are the eight finalists.

Chocolate Cream Pie from @the130clubnj, Tenafly; photographed by @angel_a_quiroz

Chocolate Cream Pie from @the130clubnj, Tenafly; photographed by @angel_a_quiroz

"Chocolate ganache with Oreo cookie crust and Chantilly cream. This dessert is BOMB. It’s rich, decadent and melts in your mouth. It’s a must-try!" — Angela Quiroz, Little Ferry

Spicy Rigatoni from @theoakhousenj, Oradell; photographed by @chaya_loves_wine

Spicy Rigatoni from @theoakhousenj, Oradell; photographed by @chaya_loves_wine

"Is there anything more perfect than a plate of pasta? Yes, but only if you put a piece of Burrata right on top. Perfectly cooked, spicy rigatoni plus Burrata, firm on the outside and creamy in the center — chef’s kiss." — Chaya Kochis, Northvale

Tuna Tartare from @lefkes_nj, Englewood Cliffs; photographed by @foodie_mody

Tuna Tartare from @lefkes_nj, Englewood Cliffs; photographed by @foodie_mody

"To me, Lefkes makes the best tuna tartare in New Jersey, from how beautiful the presentation is to how delicious it tastes. The way they make the avocado mousse so creamy topped with fresh-cut tuna and drizzled with my favorite lemon ponzu sauce. The only thing I hate about this dish is having to share it!" — Mody Shehab, Saddle River

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon with Potato and Vegetable Medley from @midlandbrewhouse, Saddle Brook; photographed by @mlt360nutrition

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon with Potato and Vegetable Medley from @midlandbrewhouse, Saddle Brook; photographed by @mlt360nutrition

"As a registered dietitian, it’s my nature to support local restaurants and find delicious, nutrient-dense meals for myself and to recommend my clients. Midland Brew House has some of my favorite seafood dishes. The teriyaki-glazed salmon is a healthy, colorful dish that provides most major food groups. It’s a great choice for lunch or dinner." — Megan Triolo, Saddle Brook

Butcher’s Cut Bone Marrow & Texas Toast from @westwoodprimemeats, Westwood; photographed by @kissyskravings

Butcher’s Cut Bone Marrow & Texas Toast from @westwoodprimemeats, Westwood; photographed by @kissyskravings

"Two words: ungodly addicting. The warm marrow spreads like the smoothest butter on each piece of thick-cut toast sticks. Topped with parsley salad to your liking, each bite is better than the last. My husband and I were sitting there deciding who’d get the last bite. He’s smart, so I won!" — Ashley Greenan, Park Ridge

Oreo Cookie Milkshake from @dippeddoughnuts, Cliffside Park; photographed by @Ariels_Eats

Oreo Cookie Milkshake from @dippeddoughnuts, Cliffside Park; photographed by

"I absolutely love dipped doughnuts! Their Oreo milkshake with an M&M doughnut is one of the best things I’ve ever eaten (or drank) before. The combination of rich, creamy milkshake goodness with the delightful crunch of an M&M-topped doughnut is a flavor explosion like no other. I love their entire process of creating the doughnuts and choosing every bit of sweetness." — Ariel Jill Sabo, Upper Saddle River

Stuffed Mussels from @axiataverna, Tenafly; photographed by @milasamanthaphotography

Stuffed Mussels from @axiataverna, Tenafly; photographed by @milasamanthaphotography

"Seafood galore featuring mussels, shrimp, calamari and rice. Perfect for a chilly night and a glass of Greek white wine." — Samantha Savitsky, Cresskill

Layered Carrot Cake from @rootssteakhouse, Ridgewood; photographed by @sweet_savory_and_beyond

Layered Carrot Cake from @rootssteakhouse, Ridgewood; photographed by @sweet_savory_and_beyond

"Stunning seven-layer carrot cake with decant cream cheese frosting and crunchy candied walnuts. This most scrumptious, heaven-on-earth carrot cake, is by far, the very best I’ve ever had. With the combination of the ever-so-moist sponge of the cake, the crunchiness of the walnuts, and the creaminess of the frosting, between those layers upon layers, brings the most discerning of dessert lovers to pure bliss! And, the best birthday dessert I could ever ask for, bar none, the most delicious carrot cake I’ve ever had the pleasure to enjoy. Definitely, make sure to visit Roots Steakhouse, order the carrot cake for dessert, and indulge." — Nancy Angelici, Wyckoff

Get in on the action!

It's never too early to submit photos for our next Instagram Food Battle. For a chance to be featured in (201), email your favorite high-resolution photo to mushinske@northjersey.com with “INSTAGRAM FOOD BATTLE” in the subject line. The email must also include:

• Your Instagram name• Your real name and where you live• Name of item/dish• Your review of the item• The restaurant name/location

Please note that you must live (or have lived) in Bergen County AND the food must be from an establishment in Bergen County to be considered. If you were featured before, it does not exclude you from being featured again.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Vote in Instagram Food Battle hosted by (201) Magazine