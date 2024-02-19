Vote for the Lansing State Journal student of the week for Feb. 19-23

Welcome to the third week of an initiative celebrating the achievements of high school students in Greater Lansing. Every week, school leaders across the region will nominate students for recognition. And it's your job to vote for a winner.

Here are the students in the running for this week's Lansing State Journal Student of the Week.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. Thursday to determine a winner, who will be featured in the State Journal on Sunday and on LSJ.com.

Refresh your browser if the poll doesn't immediately appear. (Voting from a mobile device? Request a desktop version of browsing app if poll doesn't appear.)

Anthony Trefil, Fulton High School

Anthony was nominated by his teacher Doris Patmon, who said she is inspired by his determination and endurance in tough situations, and he always tackles issues and challenges with a "positive, can-do" attitude.

Ashlee Walker, Grand Ledge High School

Ashlee is currently taking three AP courses, as well as a leadership class and a peer-to-peer support course to assist autistic students so they can be included and successful in high school. She also founded a freshman mentoring program, which pairs seniors with students new to the high school.

Leah Elliott, Okemos High School

Leah won the 2024 Sarah Jane Venable Scholarship at the Lansing Art Gallery Student Exhibit Show. This $1,000 scholarship recognizes her as the most talented high school artist in the Lansing area, said her principal, Daniel Kemsley.

Olivia Pung, Portland St. Patrick High School

Principal Randy Hodge describes Olivia as a natural leader who helps with the campus ministry team. He said that "she is always pushing for more ways to provide encounters with Christ for herself and her fellow students."

Calena Stevens, Perry High School

Calena participates in the Student Council, National Honor Society, and Yearbook, and she is the student representative to the school board. Principal David Myron describes her as "an excellent student who is always helping when asked."

Genevieve Metevier, DeWitt High School

Genevieve is drum major in the marching band and plays varsity tennis. She takes AP classes and maintains a high GPA, while volunteering with various clubs. She will be attending Michigan State University next year for pre-law and will be in James Madison College.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Vote for the Lansing State Journal student of the week for Feb. 19-23