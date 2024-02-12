Vote for the Lansing State Journal student of the week for Feb. 12-16

Welcome to the second week of a new initiative celebrating the achievements of high school students in Greater Lansing. Every week school leaders across the region will nominate students for recognition. And it's your job to vote for a winner.

So, here are the individuals in the running for this week's Lansing State Journal Student of the Week.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. Thursday to determine a winner, who will be featured in the State Journal on Sunday and on LSJ.com.

Refresh your browser if the poll doesn't immediately appear. (Voting from a mobile device? Request a desktop version of browsing app if poll doesn't appear.)

Jonah McNeilly, Holt High School

Jonah was selected as one of the best euphonium players in the state of Michigan when he was selected for the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association All-State Band for 2024. Jonah won the audition against over 100 other players from all over the state.

Jenna Kent, Leslie High School

Jenna is involved in many extracurricular activities. She's in band, two choirs, solo & ensemble, and the musicals. She's described as someone who helps in any way she can and does it with a smile on her face.

Bella Spagnuolo, DeWitt High School

Bella is a member of National Honor Society, serves as the senior class president, maintains a high GPA and helps as a volunteer with numerous community events.

Addyson Roundtree, Ionia High School

Addyson is a Senior Scholar, vice president of the student council and National Honor Society, secretary of the Superintendent's Student Advisory Council and still finds time to work in the summer either being a nanny or working at a strawberry farm.

Hannah Weller, Portland St. Patrick

Hannah is described as an "all around great student". She is constantly volunteering and always goes out of her way to help others.

Elena Ardis, Lansing Christian School

Elena is a part of the Michigan School Vocal Music Association All-State Choir Ensemble. This is Elena's second year being selected for All-State Choir. Elena is an honors student, and in her second year of studying New Media at the Wilson Talent Center.

