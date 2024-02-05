Vote for the Lansing State Journal student of the week for Feb. 5-9

Welcome to a new initiative celebrating the achievements of high school students in Greater Lansing. Every week school leaders across the region will nominate students for recognition. And it's your job to vote for a winner.

So, here are the individuals in the running for the inaugural Lansing State Journal Student of the Week.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. Thursday to determine a winner, who will be featured in the State Journal on Sunday and on LSJ.com.

Refresh your browser if the poll doesn't immediately appear. (Voting from a mobile device? Request a desktop version of browsing app if poll doesn't appear.)

Jaylyn Wilder, Holt High School

Jaylyn has a 4.0 GPA and has taken many AP classes. Jaylyn is also part of the Eaton County RESA Student Zoology program.

Josh Dupuis, East Lansing High School

Recently Josh received an award from Michigan State University and the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in the 2023 “Distinguished Trailblazers in the Sciences” national competition.

Jason Gruber, Stockbridge High School

Jason was selected for the NASA Stem Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) Internship during the summer of 2023.

Christina Bissett, Potterville High School

Christina joined yearbook this year and makes an effort to go to different games and include everyone in her photos. She's quick to help others without being asked.

Sarah Krupa, Leslie High School

Sarah is a great leader in the percussion section and band, and also participates in the musical as a performer in the pit, where she demonstrates great musical instincts.

To nominate a student, send their full name, grade and a couple sentences of their accomplishments to studentoftheweek@lsj.com

