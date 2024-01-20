My Vote: Linda McGrath supports Donald Trump: 'He's not beholden to donors or lobbyists'

Name: Linda McGrath

Age: 64

Hometown: Hampton

Polling Place: Winnacunnet High School

Registered: Republican

Linda McGrath of Hampton supports Donald Trump for president.

Why are you supporting former President Trump in the NH primary?

I love America’s founding fathers. Unlike most people on Earth at that time, these men had education, wealth and security, yet they risked everything when signing the Declaration of Independence and pledging their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor. Check out the fate of those 56 men, most lost everything. I feel that President Donald Trump is making the same sacrifice for our country and our people. He has been investigated and targeted like no one in our history to try and stop his America First agenda.

What do you feel are the three most important issues in this election and how does former President Trump address them?

President Trump had the border under control during his administration. Biden immediately changed all of Trump’s border policies and literally opened the gates. Now people are pouring in by the millions. Even if 1% percent of those coming across our open border (and most are young men) are criminals or terrorists that means over 100,000 dangerous individuals are living in our communities.

President Trump made America energy-independent. Biden immediately changed all of Trump’s energy policies and now the prices for everything are crushing the American people. High oil and gas prices increase production and transportation costs. Being energy independent brought millions of dollars into our coffers, but now instead we are buying our oil from the Middle East once again. Low energy costs bring prosperity to people around the world.

There are so many more important issues. I would like to say that because Trump is not beholden to lobbyists or donors he can do what he believes is in the best interest of the American people. Are there any other politicians who can say that?

I don’t think there is another person on earth who could have achieved the Abraham Accords. … Where is his Nobel Peace Prize?

What first drew you to learn more about former President Trump?

I don’t watch TV. I am a news junkie and have always followed politics closely. My dad grew up with a single mother and two older brothers when there was no such thing as a government safety net. He worked from the age of 6 as a paper boy and taught me to be self-reliant, and my conservatism grew from that. I am always drawn to the most conservative candidates. When people ask if I am a Republican or a Democrat, I reply “Neither, I am a Constitutional conservative.”

Have you met or seen former President Trump in person?

I have tried to see all the candidates as they campaigned throughout New Hampshire. I have seen Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy, and I was privileged to be able to ask Nikki Haley and Tim Scott, “How would you stop a nuclear Iran?" I attended one Trump rally this election cycle in Wolfeboro, but I also attended one in 2019 when volunteering for his campaign.

Are you volunteering for his campaign?

I did volunteer for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, but have been very involved with my six grandchildren this election cycle.

Why do you feel the NH primary is important?

I believe without the Iowa caucus and the first in the nation primary, the nominees of both political parties would be decided by the person with the most money who could drive TV and social media ads and paid community organizers as opposed to grassroots organizing. The people of New Hampshire know how important the process is, spend a lot of their time going to hear and meet the candidates in person, and then discuss with friends and family who would be the best candidate. First in the nation primary season is awesome!

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: My Vote: Linda McGrath says Donald Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize