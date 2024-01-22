Vote for the Louisville-area high school Student of the Week

The first nominations for the Courier Journal Student of the Week are in. Now it's time for you to select the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon Thursday, Jan. 25. You can vote at the bottom of this story.

High school principals, teachers, guidance counselors and district officials are invited to nominate students each week based on outstanding achievement or community service.

We will announce a winner each Friday.

The nomination period and poll voting will open every Monday and close at noon each Thursday. Students will be featured in the Sunday Courier Journal every week. Schools can nominate students for next week with this link: http://bit.ly/3SaSNOZ.

Learn more about this week's student nominees:

Taylor Field, Assumption High School: Taylor presented her research titled, “Radiological & Clinical Analysis of Sternal Fractures in Motor Vehicle Collisions: A Comprehensive Study on Injury Characterization Outcomes” at Research! Louisville (R!L), an annual celebration of health-related research. Hosted by the University of Louisville, R!L aims to “generate additional funding for health sciences research” and promote “excellence in health sciences research, public awareness of health sciences research, and health equity.” The objective of Taylor’s study was to evaluate the radiologic findings, injury severity and clinical outcomes of patients who have sustained sternal fractures following motor vehicle collisions. She spent five months gathering data, including studying the x-rays of 56 patients. This hard work resulted in a conclusion of low mortality rate in sternal fracture (radiologically detected) patients following motor vehicle collisions.

Parker McCullough, Floyd Central High School: The senior puts school ahead of anything else. He turns down trips with family because he doesn't want to miss school. His grades are extremely good.

Brock Randlett, Bethlehem High School: Brock showcased his academic abilities by earning two medals at the Heartland League academic team competition. Furthermore, Brock's outstanding achievements have landed him a spot on the prestigious ACT 30+ Club in his freshman year.

Mason Schneider, J. Graham Brown School: Mason is an exceptional scholar who takes direction and feedback well and uses it to revise, improve and learn. He excels in most areas but has a passion for computers, tech and coding. He aspires to be an engineer and loves to give back to his community. He is most proud of a Lego ramp he built with classmates in a robotics class. Mason’s heart is huge and he deserves to be student of the week.

Emma Stewart, Valley High School: Emma selected to perform as part of the Northern Kentucky University Honor Band, Asbury All Star Band and the Southwest Honor Band. She also received a $1,000 scholarship to attend a summer 2024 Music for All National Leadership Institute at Ball State University.

Tyra Willis, Doss High School: Tyra is dedicated and committed to her daily tasks, projects and assignments. She is a leading player on the Doss Quick Recall Team and won several medals in the Varsity Written Assessments in the JCPS Tournament.

