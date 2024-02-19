Vote for the Louisville-area high school Student of the Week

To nominate someone for the Courier Journal Student of the Week, use this link: http://bit.ly/3SaSNOZ.

There are five nominees for this week's Courier Journal Student of the Week, and they are highly involved and in their school communities.

Read about them and help select the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon Thursday, Feb. 22. You can vote at the bottom of this story.

High school principals, teachers, guidance counselors and district officials are invited to nominate students each week based on outstanding achievement or community service.

We will announce the top vote-getter each Friday.

The nomination period and poll voting will open every Monday and close at noon each Thursday. Students will be featured online and in the Sunday Courier Journal. Schools can nominate students using this link: http://bit.ly/3SaSNOZ.

Learn about the Student of the Week nominees:

Jacob Arbaugh, Pleasure Ridge Park High School: Jacob has shown so much improvement in his grades during this school this year. He has been a student at Pleasure Ridge Park High School for the past four years. He is in the Welding Program at PRP and has his welding certification. Before this year, Jacob's grades were mediocre, and he was missing several credits needed to graduate. After the first semester of classes, Jacob had all A's and B's and one C on his report card. He made up all of his missing credits as well. He has been one of my most improved students at PRP this year, and I am very proud of him for his accomplishment. He also participates in our Peer Tutoring Program at PRP High School. Jacob mentors and works with students with intellectual disabilities and has made a huge impact with those students. Jacob's plans after graduation are to move to Florida to pursue some entrepreneurial activities.

Alexis Lanz, Bethlehem High School: Alexis Lanz is a member of the varsity volleyball team, where she made the All-District team and plays club volleyball for BCVC. She is in the Beta Club, Interact Club, Smile Club, and Flight Club at Bethlehem High School. In addition to her strong participation in athletics and clubs, Alexis is on the All-A Honor Roll.

Bailey Robison, Oldham County High School: Bailey has is a 4.0 GPA and takes a demanding accelerated and advanced placement course load. She is a two-year member of our student government class, where she has been able to focus on her passion for community service. She has helped with several class projects such as Red Cross blood drives and the University of Kentucky Dance Blue fundraiser for pediatric cancer research. Individually, she has organized a continuing fundraiser at a local elementary school − "PJ's for Pups" for Norton Children's Hospital service dogs, a Christmas toy drive for children in the hospital at Norton, and several halftime presentations at rivalry basketball games to raise money for Norton. Bailey has a huge heart and an intrinsic desire to make her community a better place.

Pranjal Sharma, Ballard High School: Pranjal is an incredibly hard worker and an equally impressive student. She was recently named a semifinalist for the highly competitive Cooke College Scholarship − one of only three from the state of Kentucky.

Stevie Stigall, Central High School: Stevie has a 4.16 GPA, takes dual-credit courses at the University of Louisville, is a multisport athlete and regional champ in the inaugural KHSAA girls wrestling season and has advanced to the state tournament.

