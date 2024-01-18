How do you vote by mail in New Hampshire? Here's what you need to know

The New Hampshire primary is coming up, and some people may be worried about their ability to vote in person. What are their options for voting by mail in New Hampshire?

The following information is from the New Hampshire secretary of state:

Who qualifies?

You can register to vote absentee if you have a state-approved excuse. These include:

You will be out of town on Election Day.

You have a religious observance or commitment.

You have a disability or illness that makes it difficult for you to vote in person.

You have an employment obligation. This includes paid or unpaid work as well as caregiving responsibilities.

You have an active protective order due to experiencing domestic violence.

You are participating in the Attorney General’s address confidentiality program, which applies to victims who have permanently left abusive situations and are living in a location unknown to their abuser.

You’re incarcerated on misdemeanor charges or awaiting trial.

Absentee ballots may also be available in cases of a weather emergency.

Lawmakers are set to tackle more than 70 bills focused on elections or voting.

What are the deadlines?

Absentee ballots can be submitted up until 5 p.m. on Election Day, but it’s recommended to mail it at least two weeks before the election. It’s not too late to request a ballot: all local clerks are required to be opened from 3 to 5 p.m. the day before the election to allow people to apply for absentee ballots in-person. You can find your local clerk here.

How do I request an absentee ballot?

If you qualify to vote absentee, you must fill out an absentee ballot application form in pen or number 2 pencil and return it to your local clerk.

How do I fill out and mail my absentee ballot?

When voting absentee, follow the instructions on the ballot. Remember to completely fill in the oval to the right of your choice, and do not vote for more than the number of candidates stated in the instructions. You may also write in a candidate of your choice on the line at the bottom of the ballot.

After marking the ballot, place the ballot inside the smaller affidavit envelope sent to the voter with the ballot and seal. Then place that envelop inside the larger envelope also sent to the voter.

The voter’s name, address, and voting place goes in the upper left corner of the larger envelope. It can then be mailed to the clerk or delivered in person by the voter or a delivery agent. Family members, nursing home or elder care administrators, and a person assisting a voter with a disability may be a delivery agent. The delivery agent must present photo ID or have their identity verified by the clerk.

Detailed steps on marking and mailing your absentee ballot can be found here.

What if I have a disability?

If you have a print disability, you can apply for an Accessible Electronic Absentee Ballot.

If you require assistance filling out the ballot due to a disability, you may have someone assist you. The person who assists a voter must sign a statement acknowledging their assistance on either the absentee ballot application form and/or the affidavit envelop. That person can also act as the delivery agent, and can do so for up to four voters.

Mail-in vs absentee?

New Hampshire does not send all voters mail-in ballots like some other states. Instead, you must have one of the reasons above to qualify for an absentee ballot.

Can I change my mind and vote in person?

Yes, if you’ve requested an absentee ballot but then decide to vote in person, you can vote with a regular ballot without surrendering your absentee ballot.

How can I make sure my absentee ballot is counted?

Go to the secretary of state’s website to check the status of your absentee ballot.

