How do I vote in Maine's presidential primary on Super Tuesday, March 5, by absentee ballot?

AUGUSTA – Maine voters who want an absentee ballot before the presidential primary on March 5 can request one from the state's election board until February 29. Ballots must be received no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Although towns and villages may process absentee ballots before Election Day, the ballots are not counted until the polls are closed, so all ballots are tallied at the same time.

Read on for everything you need to know about absentee voting in Maine

Who qualifies for an absentee ballot?

Any registered Maine voter may cast an absentee ballot instead of voting in person. You don’t need a specific reason to receive an absentee ballot.

How do I request an absentee ballot?

There are several ways for a registered voter to request an absentee ballot in Maine.

You can request your ballot electronically using Maine’s Secretary of State’s online absentee ballot request service.

You can also contact the municipal clerk in the town or city where you are registered to request an absentee ballot. If making a telephone request for your ballot, it will be mailed to the address you provide to the clerk.

Voters may also make a written request by completing an absentee ballot application. You can obtain a ballot for an immediate family member in this way, as well.

If you are a uniformed service or overseas voter, you must request an absentee ballot directly from the Secretary of State, Division of Elections. You can choose whether your ballot will be sent to you by mail or received electronically.

In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, ballots are recounted in Maine's 2nd Congressional District in Augusta, Maine. In 2020, general election, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap launched a new online service that allows voters to track the status of their absentee ballot. (Credit: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)

How do I fill out and return my absentee ballot?

Once you receive your absentee ballot, you may fill it out by marking the oval next to your choice. Instructions are printed on each ballot.

You must return the ballot to the municipal clerk by mail or in person. Many towns and cities also provide the option of returning an absentee ballot to a secured drop box.

If you are a uniformed service or overseas voter, you must deliver the ballot to the Secretary of State, Division of Elections.

What are the deadlines?

Absentee ballot applications are available until the third business day before the election. or 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the election: Feb. 29.

To be counted, absentee ballots must be received by the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day. You may vote absentee in person or return your ballot at the clerk’s office as soon as absentee ballots are available, at least 30 days before the election.

Suppose you plan to receive or return your absentee ballot by mail? In that case, the U.S. Postal Service advises that you request your ballot no later than 15 days before Election Day and to return it no later than seven days before Election Day.

More: Super Tuesday When is Super Tuesday? Here's what to know about the day that could shape the 2024 election

What if I have a disability?

For voters with disabilities who prefer to vote absentee, Maine offers an accessible electronic ballot that can be completed at home using screenreader technology. It is intended for voters with print disabilities that prevent them from independently marking a paper ballot.

You can request an accessible ballot online here. To complete the application, you must self-certify that you have a disability that prevents you from completing a paper ballot independently. Once processed, the Elections Division will send you an email where you can access your ballot. More information on the steps needed to complete your absentee-accessible ballot is available here.

New this year is the option for voters to apply for ongoing absentee voter status if they are at least 65 by the next election or self-identify as having a disability. Qualifying voters will automatically receive an absentee ballot for each election where the voter is eligible to vote rather than needing to submit a request for each election. This application is available here and must be returned completed to their municipal clerk.

Can I change my mind and vote in person?

Yes, you can vote in person even if you requested an absentee ballot in Maine.

Once you vote by absentee ballot, your municipal clerk will mark your name in the voter system as having already voted absentee. Therefore, you will not be eligible to receive a ballot if you show up to vote in person after already voting via absentee ballot.

However, if you requested an absentee ballot but did not return it, your name will not be marked, and you will be allowed to vote in person.

Can I track my absentee ballot?

You can track the progress of your absentee ballot here.

This system will show the date that the municipal clerk accepted your absentee ballot, the date your clerk mailed your ballot to you, and the date your ballot is received. The tracker is not updated instantaneously. This tracking system will show you the status of your ballot regardless of how you requested it.

You can contact your municipal clerk directly if you have questions or concerns about tracking your ballot.

Where can I find more information?

Information, frequently asked questions, and contacts can be found here on Maine’s Secretary of State website.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: How to vote in Maine's presidential primary using an absentee ballot