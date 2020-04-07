Get out the vote (and masks)

"Positive signs" are emerging in some of the areas hit hardest by the coronavirus. Boris Johnson is in "good spirits" after spending the night in intensive care. And there's a pink supermoon tonight – the biggest and brightest of 2020.

It's Alex, and Ashley will be back next week. I promise.

But first, coronavirus alarms were raised in mid-February. Emails among top health officials exposed flaws in the national response plans.

The Short List newsletter is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe here!

Can someone check on Wisconsin?

Wisconsin polling locations are short-staffed, with many closed or consolidated. Tape markers encourage voters to stand six feet apart. In some cases, poll workers are bringing ballots out to vehicles for curbside voting. And after every vote, workers disinfect equipment and tables, even the pens. This is an election in a pandemic – one that almost didn't happen. On Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered the primary election stop altogether. Republicans challenged him in state court, and the state's Supreme Court reversed the decision. So far, some voters have experienced wait times of up 2.5 hours and at least 750 absentee ballots in Milwaukee are missing witness signatures and will not be counted. Election clerks will not be releasing results until next week. Oh, and no one is receiving an "I voted" sticker either.

More than a dozen states have delayed their primaries or canceled in-person voting in favor of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in Wisconsin.

Micheal Singleton, second left, and his wife Gladys wait to vote in a line that continued a few blocks south of the polling location at Riverside High School in Milwaukee, on April 7, 2020. The Wisconsin primary is moving forward in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic after Gov. Tony Evers sought to shut down Tuesday's election in a historic move Monday that was swiftly rejected by the conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court by the end of the day. More

Resigned. Removed. Reassigned.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly was forced to resign after he mishandled firing the captain of the COVID-19-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt, sources with knowledge of the decision have confirmed. Modly survived his initial decision to fire Capt. Brett Crozier after an email showed him pleading for help as the coronavirus swept through the Roosevelt's 4,800-member crew. But Modly's decision to fly to Guam to visit sailors and explain his decision in a profanity-laced speech proved to be his undoing.

Acting Pentagon Inspector General Glenn Fine, the top watchdog for $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus program, has been removed from his position by President Donald Trump. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the Oversight and Reform Committee, said that by removing Fine and other watchdogs, Trump seeks to undermine oversight of the White House's "chaotic" response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephanie Grisham stepped down as White House press secretary to return to the East Wing as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump. Grisham spent less than a year in the post, never holding a press briefing. The announcement comes amid a staff shake-up at the White House, which includes Trump's new chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and last week's departure of deputy communication director Jessica Ditto.

How is Boris Johnson?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in "good spirits" after spending the night in an intensive care unit in London where he is being treated for coronavirus. The 55-year-old world leader is being treated with oxygen, but is not on a ventilator. A Downing Street spokesman said Johnson is in a stable condition. Johnson is the first major world leader to fall ill with the virus. He designated Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to run the country in his absence. "I'm confident he'll pull through because if there's one thing I know about this prime minister, he’s a fighter, and he’ll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order," Raab said during a news conference Tuesday.