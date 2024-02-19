VOTE: Here are the nominees for The Tribune's high school student of the week for Feb. 23

The Tribune is asking readers to help us honor local high school students by voting to pick a student of the week.

You can VOTE HERE or find the link to vote at the bottom of this story. Voting will be open from Monday morning until noon Thursday. You can vote as many times as you want by noon Thursday.

A story about the winner and other nominees will appear on our website Friday morning and in Sunday's print edition of The Tribune.

Here are this week's nominees, submitted by school officials, in alphabetical order by school:

Audrey Sanders, Clay High School: Audrey is just a great kid. She tries hard everyday, has great grades and is someone I think most teachers and students know as a smiley, always busy with something, self-deprecating, easy to talk to and listen to senior.

Cadence Radabaugh, Mishawaka High School: Cadence is a senior at Mishawaka High School and has been involved in choir and theater for the past four years. This year, she represented Mishawaka as a member of the Indiana All State Honors Choir. She was the first student in the history of the MHS choir program to be selected as a member of the 257-member statewide choir. Cadence has also excelled academically and is an active member of the Patchwork Dance Company from Debbie Werbrouck School of Dance and Music.

