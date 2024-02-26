VOTE: Here are the nominees for The Tribune's high school student of the week for March 1

The Tribune is asking readers to help us honor local high school students by voting to pick a student of the week.

You can VOTE HERE or find the link to vote at the bottom of this story. Voting will be open from Monday morning until noon Thursday. You can vote as many times as you want by noon Thursday.

A story about the winner and other nominees will appear on our website Friday morning and in Sunday's print edition of The Tribune.

Here are this week's nominees, submitted by school officials, in alphabetical order by school:

Lauren Gallegos, John Adams High School: Lauren Gallegos, a senior at John Adams High School, has a current GPA of 4.3 and is ranked sixth in her class. She has received PSAT College Board Hispanic Recognition, the AP Scholar Award and the 2023 Indiana Outstanding High School Student of Spanish Award. At Adams, she is the co-president of the Spanish Honor Society and the Spanish Club, as well as the co-captain of the Quiz Bowl, co-editor of the yearbook, and a member of the National Honor Society. In addition, Lauren, who has worked as both a lifeguard and a barista, received a Silver Key Scholastic Art Award, played travel softball, and participated in numerous volunteer activities, is an exceptional student recognized for her character, integrity, and kindness by teachers and students alike.

Auggie Sanders, Clay High School: Auggie is a star student all around but has shown incredible growth as a performer. Last semester, they won Shining Star and Best Supporting Actor at the regional Indiana Thespian conference. This semester, they will perform a difficult and unexpected role in our musical. Auggie is always ready for whatever comes at them and consistently goes above and beyond even in the face of hardship.

Hailey Gose, Mishawaka High School: Hailey Gose is a senior in Algebra 2 with Math Lab. In her senior year, she has pushed herself to stay on top of this difficult material and has shown tremendous growth in her own personal math knowledge and confidence. She is a leader in her group. She is no longer afraid to ask questions and get help when she is stuck and then help others get through the same trouble spots. We are proud of how hard she is working!

Kathryn "Kate" Diaz, Penn High School: Kate's dedication to her education is unmatched. In her Early Childhood Education courses, Kate plans and prepares all of her materials in a timely manner. Her passion to work with kids is beyond evident as she hand-knitted a puppet to share with the playschool kids which accompanied her Pete the Cat theme. Kate is professional when "teaching" and highly engaged as a student when learning new content. Kate's joy and sense of humor just complete the picture effortlessly.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Nominees for The Tribune's high school student of the week for March 1