VOTE: North Jersey Student of the Week Jan. 29-Feb 2

It's time for the Student of the Week poll!

Each week during the school year, we are soliciting nominations from staff and faculty of high schools (sorry parents!) across North Jersey of students who are doing something special in their schools and their communities.

Like our long-running athlete-of-the-week feature that honors athletic achievement, this award seeks to highlight academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, volunteerism and other pursuits that are part of the lives of so many of our young scholars.

The poll will typically launch at 5 a.m. Mondays and close at 5 p.m. Thursdays. Around noon on Friday, we will announce the top two vote-getters as students of the week with a short story about each.

If you are a high school administrator/teacher and would like to find out more about the program, please email studentoftheweek@northjersey.com. Again, only school officials can nominate students.

The poll is at the bottom of this story. Before you vote (and everyone is welcome to vote!), please make sure to scroll down and read what the nominators had to say about these students. The list is randomized and the nominations have been edited for clarity.

Taylor Miller, senior, Northern Valley Regional H.S. at Demarest

Taylor Miller was honored as the 2023-2024 Gatorade New Jersey Girls Volleyball Player of the Year. Taylor led the Norsemen to a 23-4 record and the Group 2 State Championship, Taylor was also on an American Volleyball Coaches Association Second-Team All-American, the NJ.com Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player of the Group 2 state finals. Taylor is an excellent student and has also been an integral part of our girls basketball and outdoor track and field teams. Taylor has signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball on scholarship at Marist College.

Ryan Tuero, freshman, Ridgefield Memorial H.S.

Ryan is smart, honorable, dedicated, and well-rounded.

Colin Mossmann, junior, Mahwah H.S.

Colin has been a leader in the choral groups at MHS and successfully auditioned for County, Region, and All State Choruses every year of high school. He had the top Bass score in Bergen County Chorus this year. Colin is a member of our Communication and Performing Career Pathway.

Ricardo Petroni, senior, Mahwah H.S.

Ricardo is Choir Co-President and a leader in every choral ensemble he is in at Mahwah HS. He was the No. 3 Tenor 1 in All-State this year and has been top 3 in Bergen County Chorus all 3 years he auditioned. He earned solos in All State and County Chorus this year. Ricardo is a member of our Engineering and Technology Career Pathway.

Mia Rohme, sophomore, Fair Lawn H.S.

Mia is a hard-working student and talented color guard member of the FLHS Marching Band and Indoor Winter Guards. While managing her full-time color guard commitments she also receives high grades in her coursework.

Carolina Lazar, sophomore, Fair Lawn H.S.

Carolina is a hard-working student. She is resilient and determined to excel in her classes regardless of the challenge. She is a proud member of the fencing team.

Alexandra Escobar, junior, Ridgefield Memorial H.S.

Alexandra is a valuable asset to the community within Ridgefield Memorial High School. Alexandra is consistently kind and respectful for her teachers and peers and always puts her best foot forward in all academic areas. Alexandra is a pleasure to have in all classes.

Lidia Ralios Perez, junior, Ridgefield Memorial H.S.

Lidia is an absolute pleasure to have in all classes. Lidia strives to do well academically and is always willing to assist peers when they are in need. Lidia is always kind, considerate and respectful within the hallways of Ridgefield Memorial High School and it is an honor to nominate Lidia for North Jersey Student of the Week.

Mattea Conforti, senior, Mountain Lakes H.S.

Mattea is a great student. She started the Filmmakers Club with our teacher, Mr. Butler. While doing this she sought out and invited 50 people, all ages, to join the club. Mattea is also great to have around the building. One thing she is constantly doing is praising people and assisting them in Public Speaking.

Michael DeMar, senior, Park Ridge H.S.

Michael has been a standout student academically, as he balances an impressive schedule of rigorous courses with a unique schedule centered around film production. Michael is a senior member of our Owlwitness News team, our school's Friday morning TV Show. Michael has brought creativity and passion, helping create 14 episodes so far this year, including a nearly 20 minute school-wide, Star Wars-themed short film. Michael, alongside his co-creator Caroline Sheridan (11th grade), have also seen tremendous success at film festivals. Their short film, "Shreds of Evidence," received Best HS Film from the Round Reel Film Festival and nomination to the All-American High School Film Festival. Their short film, "First Date" received the Grand Prize for Comedy at Montclair Film's Emerging Filmmakers Competition and Stellar Award for Romance from the NJ Young Filmmakers Festival.

Alexa Cuevas, senior, Tenafly H.S.

Alexa is a wonderful role model in and out of our school building. She has donated a tremendous amount of her time and services to the NY Hemophilia Chapter (NYCHC) and New England Hemophilia Association (NEHA), which features advocacy work for the community; this extends beyond her local community. She was selected to represent her state in Washington, DC, advocating for support and funding for individuals affected by these disorders. She helps organize food drives for struggling Hispanic families as well. She has earned the Teen Impact Award for her work in the community and she continues to try to better herself and others. Recently, she was nominated for the 2024 MLK Youth Leadership Certificate of Merit Award for all of her efforts.

Teresa Maravilla Ocho, senior, New Milford H.S.

Teresa is a perceptive, sharp individual with a high aptitude for math and organizational skills. Teresa’s personal strengths are as impressive as her intellectual accomplishments. She is an active presence in class with a great sense of humor. Her cheerful nature and openness to feedback means she is always learning and growing as a student, an impressive strength that will continue to serve her well in college and beyond. Teresa is just the kind of driven, engaging, and curious student that helped make our classroom a lively environment and safe place to take intellectual risks.

