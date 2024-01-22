Vote now for IndyStar's inaugural Student of the Week Award

Welcome to IndyStar's newest feature to highlight the achievement of high school students in our area: The Student of the Week.

Similar to the student-athletes of the week contests that we run, we're asking you — our readers — to choose an outstanding student for recognition. These students have excelled not on the playing field but in the classroom or in another way in their school communities. Each week we're inviting principals or other school officials to nominate students for this honor. Each school can nominate one student a week. Nominations include a brief description of why that student deserves the commendation. Voting is open now at the bottom of this story and runs until Thursday at noon. At the end of the week, we will announce the winner based on your votes. If you're a principal and would like to be added to the contact list, please contact srudavsky@gannett.com.Here are the inaugural nominees for the IndyStar's Student of the Week competition and what their nominators said about why they deserve to win:

Indystar Student of the Week nominees

Taylor Anderson, junior at Plainfield High School: Stacy Sanford, a speech and debate teacher at Plainfield High wrote: Taylor was a student in my debate class last semester. Taylor's presence in the classroom was one of leadership, energy, and positive motivation. She was integral in bringing the entire class together and building a sense of camaraderie and belonging. The classroom was filled with individually unique students - both juniors and seniors - and Taylor embraced every opportunity to continually build a positive classroom rapport. You would have had to experience for yourself to understand: if you know, you know.

"Taylor Anderson was...inclusive, integrative, inquisitive, and indispensable. If Taylor was absent from class, we all missed her. If she is truly aware of her ability to see everyone equally and bring that equality to an entire classroom of students, then she is a student who embraces humility, as well."

Rubab Asad, senior at Herron-Riverside High School: Rubab is an outstanding scholar at Herron-Riverside, currently nominated for the Kiwanis Abe Lincoln scholarship and consistently taking AP and dual college credit courses. Additionally, she spends many hours each week volunteering at the Raphael Health Center as part of our Career Internship Program.

Gracia Atakora, George Washington High School: Gracia arrived as a newcomer student to George Washington High School. She had no previous English language experience, however she managed to persevere throughout. She practiced her English listening, reading, writing, and speaking skills on her own time outside of her English as a new language class here. She is a high-achieving student and now excels in all her classes. Her English language skills have grown tremendously in just a span of 2 years. I am so proud of her level of commitment to her education and know she will be able to accomplish all her goals if not more!

Mamadou Bah, senior at Believe Circle City High School: Mamadou is a member of the National Honor Society and Vice President of the Student Council. Mamadou received his Associate Degree in December 2024 —an impressive feat to accomplish after only two and a half years in high school. He received the National African American Recognition Award from the College Board and is a Semi-Finalist for the Gates Scholarship. His extracurriculars include the track team, a database internship, and he is a part of the youth council at his local mosque organizing events for the youth in his community.

Will Griffin, senior at St. Theodore Guerin High School: Will is an excellent student at Guerin Catholic who also excels in sciences and the arts. As a Quiz Bowl team member, Will placed as one of the top 15 participants in toss-up questions from all categories, including top 10 in Chemistry and top 5 in Physics.

Phillip Hulsey, a junior at Purdue Polytechnic High School Broad Ripple: Phillip has been instrumental in getting the Indiana General Assembly to respond to our request to amend a federal bill, the Homicide Victims' Families' Rights Act, which provides a process for the state police to review and reinvestigate cold case murder investigations. Thanks in part to Phil's outstanding work in class, the IGA will review our written classwork and possibly put it into law this summer.

Mya Lang Martinez 2024, a senior at Providence Cristo Rey: Mya was just admitted to Harvard as a first generation college student who has overcome many obstacles in her young life to achieve a GPA above a 4.0 with the hardest academic course load at Providence.

Jenny Monroy, senior at Southport High School: Jenny is an outstanding student who is in the top 5% of her class with over a 4.1 cumulative GPA. In her last semester of high school, Jenny is continuing to push herself academically by taking four college-level courses in addition to the numerous AP and DC classes she's taken during her time at Southport High School.

Along with her personal academic success, Jenny is involved in the Show Choir, National Honor Society, and serves as a mentor in our Latino Advocacy and Mentorship Program (LAMP). As a mentor, she spent time at Southport Middle School last year and during her resource period this year supporting other Latino students. She has a passion for supporting others, wants to go into education, and is a great example of our core value of service. Outside of school Jenny works at Shoe Carnival and sings in her church choir.

Grace Redwine, a senior at Danville High School: We are beginning a construction project. Our strategic marketing classes put together presentations to get ideas for branding and signage once the project was complete. Grace helped lead her group and they did an amazing job with some innovative ideas that we hope to incorporate in the finished project.Jessica Scott, a junior at Beech Grove High School: Jess is the gold standard in terms of an outstanding student here at Beech Grove High School. Jess is a member of our girls varsity basketball team as well as a leader on BGHS's Student Athletic Leadership Team. Jess is always willing to fill a need that exists at Beech Grove High School. BGHS is truly a better school with Jess Scott as a student!Alice Smidebush, senior at Franklin Central High School: Alice is an accomplished writer, musician, and academic. She has earned recognition on the national level for the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, Butler University Blueprint Anthology, and countless other writing contests. In addition, she has served as a leader and coordinator for several Indiana Humanities Events such as the Indiana Author Awards and Novel Conversations as well as the National Write Out; we are so proud of Alice's leadership and talent that promote the humanities in our school community!

Atzhiri Soto Sanchez, senior at Shortridge High School: Atzhiri is a model student. She is a peer mentor to multiple freshman, helping to motivate them to grow socially and academically. She is very passionate about social justice and working in our community to make it better. She has joined our youth commission on violence prevention as well as our leadership group partnered with Domestic Violence Network. She maintains great grades and was on the Dean's list last semester with a 3.05. She also has a kind, bubbly personality and is respectful to adults and peers. We are so proud of her!

Jairo Tinoco, a sophomore at Ben Davis High School: A member and leader of the Super Smash Bros E-Sports team, Jairo has made contributions to the team that are "completely irreplaceable," his coach said, adding he shows empathy, curiosity and initiative. Those skills also follow him into the classroom, according to his teachers.

His computer science teacher said, "Jairo is better than any other student in Computer Science. He has been one of my Computer Science students of the month every month and now is on the wall as a Guru! I give him extra/more challenging assignments and he knocks them out before others get the basics done."

His geometry honors teacher said, "Jairo is wicked brilliant. He has managed to incorporate pizza into every project so far beautifully. He is helpful to others around him and a consistent test taker too."

