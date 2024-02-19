Vote now! The newest nominees for Peoria Journal Star Student of the Week

Here are the nominees for the Journal Star's Student of the Week award.

Voting is open to the public until noon on Thursday, Feb. 22. You can vote for one student who has shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service. The nominations were submitted by participating central Illinois high school educators.

The Journal Star's student of the week poll is at the bottom of the list of nominees. You can vote once per hour until it closes. Last week's winner was Corniya Wilson of Richwoods High School.

While the voting is happening this week for the current nominees, school officials still can nominate students for next week by sending information to our email at studentoftheweek@pjstar.com.

Journal Star Student of the Week nominees

Gerrell Trapps, Manual High School: Gerrell is an outgoing student-athlete who is a natural leader. He is resilient, coachable and has a giving personality.

Anna Ingolia, East Peoria Community High School: Anna embodies the EPCHS mission statement as she challenges herself and rises to those presented to her. She provides assistance to others and is a great example of leadership and hard work. She empowers others, especially the underclassman, with her actions.

Noah Smith, Peoria Christian High School: Noah is selfless, hard-working and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. It is taken for granted a lot of the "little" things he does around the school, but they are noticed and the school wants to thank him! He is also not going to want to be recognized at all, but he is certainly worthy!

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Vote in the poll for Peoria Journal Star Student of the Week