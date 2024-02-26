Vote now! The newest nominees for Peoria Journal Star Student of the Week

Here are the nominees for the Journal Star's Student of the Week award.

Voting is open to the public until noon on Thursday, Feb. 29. You can vote for one student who has shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service. The nominations were submitted by participating central Illinois high school educators.

The Journal Star's student of the week poll is at the bottom of the list of nominees. You can vote once per hour until it closes. Last week's winner was Gerrell Trapps of Manual High School.

While the voting is happening this week for the current nominees, school officials still can nominate students for next week by sending information to our email at studentoftheweek@pjstar.com.

Journal Star student of the week nominees

Ben Osborne, East Peoria Community High School: Ben is an amazing student and a wonderful representative for EPCHS in all that he does. He is involved with several student groups and is very creative and talented in the arts. He is a kind, compassionate and an incredibly hard-working student with much success ahead of him. Through his hard work, Ben was able to represent EPCHS in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade as well.

Will Rumbold, Stark County High School: Will epitomizes the ideals of pride and excellence as a senior student athlete. As an Illinois State Scholar, he maintains a flawless 4.0 GPA, demonstrating his commitment to academic excellence. Beyond his academic achievements, Will possesses exceptional leadership skills, evident both on and off the court. His dedication to his sport and his studies sets a standard for his peers, inspiring them to strive for greatness. Will's combination of academic prowess, athletic talent, and leadership qualities make him a role model within the school community.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Vote in the poll for Peoria Journal Star Student of the Week