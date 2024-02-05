Vote now! The newest nominees for Peoria Journal Star Student of the Week

Here are the latest nominations for the Journal Star's student of the week award for the week of Feb. 5, 2024.

Voting is open to the public until noon on Thursday, Feb. 8. You can vote for one student who has shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service. The nominations were submitted by participating central Illinois high school educators.

The Journal Star's student of the week poll is at the bottom of the list of nominees. You can vote once per hour until it closes. Last week's winner was Natalie Spiva of Canton High School.

While the voting is happening this week for the current nominees, school officials still can nominate students for next week by sending information to our email at studentoftheweek@pjstar.com.

Cindy Ni, Canton High School: Cindy is involved in the Key Club, dance team, soccer, band, scholastic bowl and history club, all while maintaining a 4.3 GPA. Her hard work, outgoing personality and positive impact on the community truly set her apart.

Will Rumbold, Stark County High School: Not only is Will a great student, he is always motivated to perform at the highest level, both in the classroom and on the basketball floor. Will boasts a 4.0 GPA throughout his entire high school career, is a recent Illinois State Scholar, and an overall great human being.

Colin Hieronimus, East Peoria Community High School: Colin is diligent in his studies and genuinely takes pride in earning an education. Not only is he a great student, but he is also involved in several extracurricular activities throughout the year.

