Vote now! The newest nominees for Peoria Journal Star Student of the Week

Here are the nominees for the Journal Star's newest Student of the Week award.

Voting is open to the public until noon on Thursday, Feb. 15. You can vote for one student who has shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service. The nominations were submitted by participating central Illinois high school educators.

The Journal Star's student of the week poll is at the bottom of the list of nominees. You can vote once per hour until it closes. Last week's winner was Cindy Ni of Canton High School.

While the voting is happening this week for the current nominees, school officials still can nominate students for next week by sending information to our email at studentoftheweek@pjstar.com.

Journal Star student of the week nominees

Kennidi Bryant, Manual High School: Kennidi is an AP honor student, member of the MHS National Honor Society and a Lady Rams varsity basketball team captain. Her school spirit and positive outlook on life contribute to her effective leadership. She has been accepted at Illinois State University and plans to continue her education there in the fall.

Dale Stewart, Peoria High School: With a remarkable 4.38 GPA, Dale truly represents what Peoria High School stands for. He's not just a top achiever academically, but also someone who goes out of his way to help both students and adults alike. He is known as a friend to everyone, always ready to lend a hand and make the school a better place for all.

Corniya Wilson, Richwoods High School: Corniya has an absolutely amazing attitude, despite adversities in her life. She finished the first semester with a 3.6 GPA, has volunteered as school mascot and has countless volunteer hours through the JROTC program. She plans to enlist in the Air Force and her long-term plans are entrepreneurship and giving back to her community through a mental health campaign.

Milo Sergison, East Peoria Community High School: Milo is one of the kindest souls you'll ever know. He is wise, driven, talented, empathetic, witty, a giver and invests his full effort in all pursuits. He goes above and beyond in everything that he does and, although he puts much on his plate, he does everything with such grace and tact.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Vote in the poll for Peoria Journal Star Student of the Week