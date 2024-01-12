Employees at luxury real-estate brokers Parks Real Estate voted to make the firm The Tennessean's Top Workplace of Middle Tennessee repeatedly, most recently in 2023.

But who knows what the future holds.

A new crop of nominees is lining up to unseat reigning champions, including Brentwood-based Parks, the Tennessee Comptroller's office and Deloitte financial services.

Nominations are being accepted for the Top Workplaces of Middle Tennessee 2024.

The deadline to nominate Middle Tennessee companies with 35 or more employees as Top Workplaces has been extended to Feb. 9.

Participation in the contest is free.

So far, 170 private, public, nonprofit and governmental organizations are vying for spots in the 2024 challenge.

Last year, there were 117 winners of 146 surveyed organizations, divided into categories of small, medium and large companies.

For Parks employees, the secret to success is in the company's strong support network. New hires are paired with mentors and given training to help improve their performance, according to employee reviews.

"Creating a workplace where we inspire our people to be the best versions of themselves so that they can create a magnificent life is our mission," Parks Real Estate CEO Hunter Connelly told The Tennessean last year after the win. "We are hyper-focused on providing our staff and agents with the training and resources they need to stay competitive."

This is the 12th year for Top Workplaces, which evaluates companies based on a 24-question survey. Feedback is gathered and analyzed by research partner Energage, which conducts Top Workplaces in 65 markets.

Companies will be surveyed through March and winners will be announced in June.

Nominations can be made online at Tennessean.com/nominate or by calling 615-800-8939.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vote now: Top Workplaces 2024 seeks Middle Tennessee's best employers