Vote now in this week's Caller-Times Student of the Week poll

It’s time again to help select who will be this week’s Caller-Times Student of the Week.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m.

Participating Coastal Bend high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated high school students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

We will announce a winner and a runner-up Friday.

And the nominees for this week are:

Nevhaeh Ramirez who is Junior at Banquete High School. “She is part of our PTECH program, specifically the Health Science Program through Del Mar and is currently gaining her Patient Care Technician certification,” the school said in its nomination. “She has already received her EKG and CPR certifications. Nevhaeh also participates in our theatre program and currently has the lead role in the upcoming One Act Play competition. During the fall, she was the production stage manager for our local performances. She also is an athlete and participates in tennis and track.” She an A/B student who is a member the school's NHS and Student Council programs and has leadership roles in each of these organizations. She also finds time to volunteer at her local church during Lent to assist with their fish fry, the school said.

Emily Atkinson is a senior at Calallen High School. She is currently the Calallen FFA Chapter President and the Area X FFA Vice President. She was a National Homesite Contest Qualifier, State Land Contest Qualifier as well as a State Livestock Judging Qualifier. She is a leader in and out of the classroom. Emily prides herself in helping to serve the community and other students looking to excel in the agriculture field. Emily plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in the field of Animal Science.

Bella Davis of Gregory Portland High School “has been an amazing addition to our campus this year,” the school district said in its nomination. “Her work ethic and dedication have helped her excel inside and outside of the classroom.” She is in the 10th grade and currently taking AP classes, along with health science classes. “She is currently helping our Lady Cats in the UIL 5A Basketball playoffs and plans to play at the next level as she studies to be an anesthesiologist,” the nomination stated. “Bella is Student Council treasurer and is active in basketball and golf.

Laila McGough of Flour Bluff High School is a senior. “She spends her time on our High School Leadership Team, helping others within our Interact Club, is a part of our Yearbook Staff, and has been inducted into our National Honor Society,” the school said in its nomination. McGough is a First Major in our school's "Stingline" dance team, and as if that wasn't enough, she is also the Co-Editor-In-Chief of the Yearbook this year. "She has never backed down from a challenge, and like a diamond under pressure, has shined even brighter in the end," says her teacher, Mrs. Brandewie. Her plans after high school include pursuing a career in biology for her future, and follow up with medical school focusing on Dermatology.

Click here to Vote!

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Vote now in this week's Caller-Times Student of the Week poll