Vote for The Observer/Deer Park Water high school football defensive player of the week

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer/Deer Park Water high school football defensive player of the week.

Eligible players are at schools in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Union counties in North Carolina and in York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

The weekly winner receives a trophy from Deer Park.

Here are this week’s defensive nominees

Elijah Barber, Myers Park: In a 49-0 win against Olympic, his team’s fifth straight win, Barber had seven tackles, including three solos, plus an interception and a pass breakup.

Micah Gilbert, Charlotte Christian: Gilbert had three interceptions and three tackles in Friday’s game with Providence Day. On offense, Griffin caught two passes for 31 yards. He has committed to Notre Dame.

Jordan Gonder, Northwest Cabarrus: In a 43-7 win against Concord, Gonder had 12 total tackles, including eight solos, two tackles for a loss and a sack. He also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Phil Harris, Butler: In a 24-21 come-from-behind win against Charlotte Catholic, Harris had 12 total tackles that included two tackles for a loss, six solos and six assists. He also caught a big two-point conversion and covered Catholic star tight end Jack Larsen, a Notre Dame commit, all game.

Ben Sain, West Lincoln: In a 54-14 win against West Caldwell, Sain had five tackles, 2.5 sacks and one tackle for a loss.

Brandon Stoner, Ardrey Kell: Stoner, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound junior rarely came off the field in Friday’s 28-14 win against Ardrey Kell. He was part of a defensive line that shut out the Sabres in the half and limited them to 72 yards passing for the game. He also anchored an offensive line that accounted for 301 yards of offense. And, Stoner also played on special teams.

Braxton Winston, Providence Day: The defensive back had a big game in Friday’s 47-13 win at Charlotte Christian, finishing with five tackles, one tackle for a loss, one interception and a blocked kick.

