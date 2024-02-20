You can vote to pour 1980s liquor law down the drain on March 5th ballot

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – On March 5, during the presidential preferential primaries, Canadian County residents will also see another question to dump a 40-year-old Sunday liquor law down the drain.

Right now, Canadian County restaurants can’t serve alcohol until 2 p.m. on Sundays. Businesses call it an outdated rule.

“Very archaic,” said Roger Smith, owner of The Lokal restaurant.

Smith has two “The Lokal” restaurants in Canadian County. He’s counting down the days until March 5, when voters could decide to throw out the booze ban from the 1980s.

“We can’t serve alcohol before 2 p.m. on Sundays,” said Smith.

“It seems kind of strange just to have that rule for that period of time,” said Gary, a resident of Canadian County.

That means no mimosas or Bloody Mary’s with brunch, and no tall cold ones during a big Sunday morning game.

“The NFL kicks off at 11 am,” said Smith. “So, we can’t serve a beer. We can’t serve a cocktail at all until the game is almost over until 2 p.m.”

Smith said with both locations, he’s missing out on $200,000 a year. That’s just one business. He also has a brunch menu ready to roll out, but right now it’s not worth opening up earlier.

“People are leaving Canadian County to go to Oklahoma City because, I mean, Oklahoma County doesn’t have that additional law,” said Smith. “Also Canadian County is losing out on the tax dollars of that two-hundred grand.”

“That’s wrong,” said David Alemao, who lives in Canadian County.

“I would rather the money be here in Yukon,” said Sherry, who also lives in the area. “I think it should be removed.”

Others, like Ken Davids, said they’ll vote no because of their faith.

“I’m against any alcohol. Because my brother had a problem with it and my religion has a problem with it. So, Sunday is even worse,” said Davids.

However, even some who are also religious are hoping they’ll have something to toast to next month.

“Well, now is lent season so I don’t drink,” said Alemao. “I’ll vote yes.”

