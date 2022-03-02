Vote to Remove Brantly Millegan From ENS Foundation Likely to Fail

AFP

Social media posts claim CNN lied to the public by tweeting that a man was the first US casualty in Ukraine after previously featuring the same photo in a post about his execution in Afghanistan. This is false; the network says the tweets are not from its official accounts, and the man pictured is a YouTube video game commentator who continues to livestream on the platform."Wow!! The same person that was 'executed' by the Taliban in Afghanistan is also the first American casualty in the 'Ukraine