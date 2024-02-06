Vote Will Rollins for Congress – he will work to enact bold policies relevant to our district

Our democracy depends upon citizen participation. As our district continues to grow more diverse and progressive, we need a champion like Will Rollins in Congress. As a former federal prosecutor who has focused on counterterrorism cases in Southern California, he recognizes that people who commit a crime need to be held accountable and that no one is above the law.

I have met Will Rollins numerous times over the past two years and he is very smart, has a great sense of humor, engages with everyone that approaches him, and has the right ideas about the issues that I care about.

Will Rollins will continue to fight for seniors, lower taxes on working-class families, expand access to affordable health care, and protect a woman’s right to choose.

Once he is elected to Congress, Will Rollins will work to enact bold policies that will lead to sensible gun and immigration reform, improvements in our public education system and secure more protections for all minorities.

Please go to willrollinsforcongress.com for more in-depth information on the issues that affect you and your family. I urge all my neighbors to vote for Will Rollins in the California primary on March 5. Together we can make a difference!

Ken Richard, Rancho Mirage

The southern border crisis needs decisive action

Listening to the endless coverage on our southern border both locally and on cable news reminds me of a parallel situation. It's like there is a breach in a dam and water is pouring through the break carrying who knows what in it. It's flooding the lower levels of our neighborhood and what are we doing? We're talking amongst ourselves trying to find out what went wrong or trying to decide what we can do in the future so this doesn't happen again. In the mean time, none of us are doing anything to stop the water or repair the damage to the dam, now! How can anyone be satisfied with the way our government works? We need some decisive action now before it becomes too late to fix this monumental crisis!

Ron Zimmerman, Palm Springs

Respect the Constitution. Enforce the 14th Amendment

The Supreme Court is now center stage in former President Donald Trump’s legal battles including whether he is qualified to run for president in 2024 or barred from appearing on the ballot under the 14th Amendment. The 14th Amendment was ratified after the Civil War and the amendment’s key provision, Section 3, says “No person shall hold any office under the United States who having previously taken an oath to support the Constitution shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies.” Trump’s participation in inciting a mob Jan. 6 to storm our nation’s Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power denying President Joe Biden his legitimate win has been proven that Trump carefully plotted to retain power. Public hearings and sworn testimony from former White House staff asserted that Trump carefully plotted a closely held plan for January 6 after he was repeatedly advised that he lost the 2020 election. If you respect the Constitution, you must respect enforcement of the 14th Amendment and Donald Trump should not be allowed to run for president in 2024 or hold any office ever again.

Roxie Bivinetto, Palm Desert

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Vote Will Rollins for Congress – he will work to enact bold policies