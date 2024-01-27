Who will you vote for in SC primary? Voters can only choose one party primary

If you’re still undecided on your vote heading into the South Carolina primaries next month, you have a little more than a week to make up your mind before you head to the polls.

Voters will have to choose whether to vote in the Democratic primary on Feb. 3 or the Republican primary Feb. 24. You can’t vote in both primaries.

That means that voters may want to consider closely who they cast their ballots for as ultimately the primaries will set the stage for the upcoming general election, which includes who will be the next president. However, it appears in reality that it may only come down to President Joe Biden and former President Donald J. Trump facing off once again in November.

Because South Carolina is an open primary state, residents can vote in either the Democratic primary or the Republican primary regardless of their party affiliation. However, they can only vote for one.

The South Carolina primary will be the first Democratic primary in the nation with President Joe Biden’s name on it as a presidential candidate. The Democratic National Committee ordered a year ago that its 2024 presidential primaries to lead off with South Carolina.

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

When going to vote, you need to make sure you have one of the following, your driver’s license, an ID card issued by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, voter registration card with photo, a federal military ID or a U.S. passport.

Where do I vote?

Horry County Voters Registration and Elections will be combining precincts for the upcoming Democrat and Republican primaries.

The combining of the precincts are temporary and will return to normal locations for the June primaries, according to the county.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for both.

Who’s on the presidential ballot?

Democratic ballot:

Incumbent President Joe Biden

House Representative Dean Phillips (D-Minn.)

Marianne Williamson

Republican ballot:

Former President Donald J. Trump

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Ryan Binkley

David Stuckenberg

Votes may see some candidates on the ballot who have since dropped out of the presidential race. Independent and third-party candidates running for president will not be on the ballot.

Haley will conduct a rally at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at Coastal Carolina University’s Williams Brice Building, 105 Independence Drive in Conway.