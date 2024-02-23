How to vote in South Carolina's GOP presidential primary, even if you're not Republican

Republicans aren't the only ones who can vote Saturday in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary.

Registered voters who didn't cast ballots in the Feb. 3 South Carolina Democratic Primary can cast ballots for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley; former President Donald Trump; or pastor and equity group chairman Ryan Binkley.

The state website scvotes.org lists all polling locations in Aiken, Edgefield and Barnwell counties. Registered voters from those areas can check the website to find out where to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Since South Carolina is a state requiring voter ID, voters must produce personal identification. Voters should bring at least one of these with them to the polls: a South Carolina driver's license; a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ID card, including concealed weapons permits; a South Carolina voter registration card with photo; a U.S. passport; and a federal military ID, including all Department of Defense photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits card.

