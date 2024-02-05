VOTE: South Shore's Student of the Week in The Patriot Ledger for Feb 5-8, 2024

The Patriot Ledger Student of the Week nominations come from high school staff members. But you, our readers, make the decision in our poll found at the bottom of this story. Polls go up every Monday morning. Winners are announced every Friday morning. We're proud to highlight the achievements of high school students. This feature is similar to our Athlete of the Week.

Aixin Liang, 18, a senior at North Quincy High School, in the top 3% of her class, and is the deputy commander/inspector general of the North Quincy High School Air Force Junior ROTC. She is a member of four honor societies: the National Honor Society, Kitty Hawk Honor Society, Foreign Language Honor Society and Science National Honor Society. Throughout high school, Aixin accumulated over 80 hours of community service and put in 585 hours before and after school in the AFJROTC Leadership Development training program. She was awarded a $26,000 Air Force pilot program scholarship in her junior year. She attended a two-month pilot flight school program in Ohio, earning her private pilot's license. She has received two Air Force and National Awards: The Silver Star Community Service with Excellence, Distinguished Unit Award, The Reserve Organization of America, and the Air Commando Association. She is an exceptional student and driven to impact her community positively every day.

Hadley Duncan, a 12th grader at The Woodward School for Girls, joined Woodward at the beginning of this school year after transferring from Hingham High School. She immediately brightened the school with her positive and bright attitude. She quickly became friends with everyone. One teacher recalls that two weeks into the year Hadley was overheard profusely apologizing to a 6th grade student for not knowing their name. It is this respect and kindness that has made Hadley such an integral part of Woodward in such a short amount of time. Her talents are equally amazing, nabbing her the lead in Woodward's production of Beauty and the Beast this spring as Belle.

Votes are unlimited. Voting closes on Thursday, Feb. 8, at noon. Emailed votes will not be counted. Is your school interested in nominating someone? A school staff member should email studentoftheweek@patriotledger.com for more information.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: VOTE: South Shore High School Student of the Week FOR Feb 5-8, 2024