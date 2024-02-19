Vote: StarNews Student of the Week for Feb. 19-23

The latest nominations for the StarNews Student of the Week are in, and now it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Participating high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic achievement and made a difference in their schools and communities.

We will announce a winner Friday, Feb. 23.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list.

And the nominees for the week of Feb. 19 are:

Karla “Johana” Acosta-Castillo, Hoggard High School

Sheryl Coston, the career and development coordinator at Hoggard, nominated Karla “Johana” Acosta-Castillo, a senior, who is currently completing her associate's degree through the Career and College Promise program. Acosta-Castillo has also earned her nursing assistant certification through Cape Fear Community College’s nurse aide program, which is separate from her associate's degree program. She has been recognized in both the school and the community for leadership and participation in a variety of activities. Coston said, "She has a beautiful personality which makes her even the more deserving of such recognition!”

Thomas Callahan, North Brunswick High School

North Brunswick High School Principal Dr. Margaret Rollison nominated Thomas Callahan, a sophomore, for demonstrating “unwavering commitment to his academic and personal success.” She wrote: “No matter the circumstances, Thomas applies himself fully, advocating for his best interest. He embodies the desired characteristics of the student of the week.”

Isabella "Izzi" Roos, Cape Fear Academy

Leigh Ann Hodges, director of college counseling at Cape Fear Academy, nominated Isabella “Izzi” Roos, a junior, for being “an ambitious honor student and a dedicated leader within our school community.” Hodges noted that Roos is “a seasoned Lincoln-Douglas debate student and captain of the debate team where she guides and coaches novice debate students for future tournaments. She is also the historian for the school’s chapter of the Tri-M Music Honor Society where she plans services activities for the group. “As a school Peer Mentor, Izzi applied and was selected by school administration to welcome and work with new students,” Hodges wrote.

Sean Setzer, Ashley High School

Principal Michael Perez nominated Sean Setzer for his outstanding athletic and academic achievements. “Sean Setzer is a two-time state champion swimmer and is taking his talents to the University of North Carolina next year to swim for the Tarheels,” Perez wrote. Setzer recently won the 4A state championship in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 19.75 seconds and the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 43.99 seconds, which were both North Carolina High School Athletic Association state meet records. “Sean is also an outstanding student who has earned a cumulative weighted GPA of 4.0833,” Perez wrote.

Steven Stokes, Wilmington Early College High School

Principal Regina Wooten nominated Steven Stokes, a senior, noting he took the non-traditional route of being an early college athlete, and as a junior, started playing football for Laney High School. Wooten noted he recently signed to play football for N.C. State University. “This is indeed an accomplishment, and he is the first early college student from WECHS to play a collegiate sport at a Division 1 school,” Wooten wrote. She noted Stokes plans to major in business, and the faculty and staff of Wilmington Early College High School are proud of his accomplishments.

Nevaeh Taylor, SEA-Tech High School

Eric Pfirman, social studies teacher at SEA-Tech, nominated Nevaeh Taylor, a junior, for being a leader both in and out of the classroom. “Nevaeh is not afraid to speak up when she sees something wrong and is a strong advocate for her classmates,” Pfirman wrote. He added after adjusting to the high school environment as a freshman, Taylor has become a consistent straight A student and will have completed all but one of the high school courses required for a NC high school diploma. “Next year, Nevaeh will spend her days immersed in CFCC as she earns college credit while still in high school at no charge,” he wrote. “We look forward to the great things Nevaeh has yet to accomplish and we're proud to call her a Sea Dragon!”

