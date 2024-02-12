Vote: StarNews Student of the Week Feb. 12-16

The latest nominations for the StarNews Student of the Week are in, and now it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Participating high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic achievement and made a difference in their schools and communities.

We will announce a winner Friday, Feb. 16.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list.

And the nominees for the week of Feb. 12 are:

Breanna Boyle, North Brunswick High School

Principal Dr. Margaret Rollison nominated Breanna Boyle, a junior, for her achievements. “Breanna is a wonderful student,” Rollison wrote. “She is always working toward getting better in the classroom and regularly assists her peers.”

Jaelan Brewington, Ashley High School

In his nomination, Principal Michael Perez wrote that Jaelan Brewington, a junior running back, rushed for 1,541 yards and led the Ashley High School varsity football to “one of their best seasons in school history with 7 wins, including a playoff win.” Perez cited Brewington’s football stats, which included an average of 128.4 yards per game, 6.6 yard per carry, and a total of 11 touchdowns this season. But in addition to ranking as the top rusher for the Mideastern Conference in the regular season, Brewington is also a member of the school’s track team and is a “very strong math student.”

Isabella Cox, Hoggard High School

Drew Pate, assistant principal at Hoggard High School, nominated Isabella Cox, a senior. Pate wrote that Cox is “a fantastic student” who is in the school’s International Baccalaureate program, is an active member of the school’s International Beta Club chapter, serves as an office for the school’s student council, and is the president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Pate noted that each of those roles require community service hours, and Cox “does it all with a smile on her face each day.” “She brightens up our school during announcements each day, too,” Pate wrote.

Cooper Herrett, Cape Fear Academy

Leigh Ann Hodges, director of college counseling at Cape Fear Academy, nominated Herrett, describing him as a “brilliant scholar” and a “kind friend to all” who “possesses a genuinely altruistic heart.” Herrett, a senior, is a member of multiple honor societies, and actively participates in the National Chinese Honor Society, the Tri-M National Music Honor Society, and the National Thespian Society. “Holding leading roles in each of these societies, Cooper strives to lead by example,” Hodges wrote. Last year, Cooper was voted to be the 2023-34 North Carolina Youth and Government Governor at the annual YMCA Youth Government Conference, which takes place this week. There he will lead the multiple day mock government that is a nationwide civic program to prepare high school students for moral and political leadership.

Kelsten Hill, Isaac Bear Early College High School

Principal Ronald Villines Jr. nominated Kelsten Hill, a sophomore, for her academic achievement and positive attitude. “During her classes, teachers see her working diligently to complete assignments with 100 percent accuracy,” Villines wrote. “Many times, she advocates for herself by asking questions of the teachers, which helps propel her academic abilities.” He noted that “inside and outside of the classroom,” Hill lends a helping hand and is friendly to those around her. “Kelsten definitely exemplifies what being an Isaac Bear Student is all about,” Villines said.

Madi Joy, Laney High School

Adrienne Vaughan, school counselor, nominated Madi Joy who serves as the student body president at Laney High School. Laney is active with the school’s STEM program and is a member of the Laney swim team. Recently, Joy placed third in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke contests at the 4A East Regionals and represented Laney at the State Championships where she also was set to anchor the 200 Freestyle Relay on the first Laney relay team to make it to states in more than a decade.

Jorge Altamarino Sosa, Wilmington Early College High School

Principal Regina Wooten nominated Jorge Altamarino Sosa, calling him “an outstanding student.” As an early college student, he takes college classes and is always willing to help others. Wooten added he often volunteers for events at school and drops by to check on his former teachers. “For example, when parents have questions, he is always willing to share his perspective,” she noted. “He is also always willing to provide assistance for teachers and assist students and/or parents who have questions about the school and the opportunities that are provided through WECHS.” In May, Altamarino Sosa will graduate with both his high school diploma and his associate’s degree. Wooten said he is currently narrowing down his choices to select the university he will attend. Wooten noted he deserves to be the StarNews Student of the Week because “actively demonstrates that he is committed to volunteerism, service, and life-long learning.”

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: StarNews Student of the Week Feb. 12-16