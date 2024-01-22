Vote: StarNews Student of the Week for Jan. 22-26

The second semester of the 2023-2024 school year is under way, and most area high school students are getting used to new classes. But across the tri-county area, students continue to wow principals, teachers, and school staff members with their academic abilities and positive attitude. The StarNews aims to recognize these outstanding accomplishments each week.

The following students were nominated by principals or staff members at their schools:

Samin Bhan, senior, John T. Hoggard High School

Samin Bhan recently received the Bryan Cameron Education Foundation’s Cameron Impact Scholarship. School officials say he was the only student in North Carolina to receive the prestigious award, which grants him a full tuition scholarship to any school of his choosing. Samin will attend Stanford next year. “We are very proud of Samin and this accomplishment,” said Drew Pate, assistant principal at Hoggard.

Jacob Brown, senior, Wilmington Early College High School

Jacob Brown was nominated for his commitment to Future Business Leaders of America, academic excellence and volunteerism. At a Future Business Leaders of America competition, Jacob’s T-shirt design received first place in the Central Region and will advance to the North Carolina statewide competition. “He continues to strive for excellence and plans on attending UNC-Chapel Hill after he graduates this year,” principal Regina Wooten wrote in her nomination.

Maria Jose Castro Paz, senior, Career Readiness Academy at Mosley

Maria Jose Castro Paz excels in the classroom, earning all A’s and a spot on the principal’s list. Her teachers say her work ethic in the classroom serves as a role model for everyone. According to school staff, Maria also possesses a genuine concern for others, which is evident as she shares her ability to speak two languages. “In a school with much diversity, communication and accuracy of information is a must, and Maria is there to help,” Diane Whitford, school counselor at Mosley, wrote in the nomination. Staff added they were “honored to have Maria as a part of the Mosley family,” and they noted has been accepted to East Carolina University.

Nadejda (Nadya) Kotlyarevska, senior, Cape Fear Academy

Nadejda (Nadya) Kotlyarevska is an accomplished violinist, performing with the Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra and playing in venues across the region. She’s also a senior leader on the varsity girls’ soccer team. As an intern, she works for Plastic Ocean Project, a local nonprofit, where she analyzes plankton samples under a microscope, sorting fibers and fragments by type and color. “Intellectual curiosity meets artistic brilliance; in other words, Nadejda ‘Nadya’ Kotlyarevska is the complete academic and phenomenal human being to watch, observe, work with, and encounter,” said Leigh Ann Hodges, director of college counseling at Cape Fear Academy, in an email.

Ariana McClure, senior, West Brunswick High School

Ariana McClure excels in the classroom and as a student leader in the JROTC program. “Ariana is a very responsible, dependable student as she passed all honors courses with an ‘A’ average in English, science, and history,” Kristine Keith, school counselor at West Brunswick, said in an email.

Now, it's your turn to help us choose the StarNews Student of the Week. Voting continues through noon Thursday. The winner will be announced Friday morning and will be published in our weekend edition.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: StarNews Student of the Week for Jan. 22-26