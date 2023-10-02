Vote for The State’s Midlands high school football Player of the Week (10.2.23)

The seventh week of the high school football season is in the books in South Carolina.

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school football Player of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played Sept. 29. The nominees are listed below. Voting ends Friday at noon.

The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak's Twitter page.

Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees.

Montrell Byrd, LB, Lexington: Senior had seven tackles, a sack, 1½ tackles for loss, an interception and returned a fumble recovery for touchdown in 22-14 win over Chapin.

Riley Croxton, WR, Dreher: Senior caught five passes for 135 yards and four touchdowns in 51-7 win over Swansea.

Connor Jones, WR/CB, North Central: Junior had six catches for 58 yards, three touchdowns and four carries for 27 yards in 52-20 win over Chesterfield. On defense, Jones had four tackles, three pass break-ups and an interception.

Montrelle Keys, LB, Airport: Junior had 14 tackles, a sack, pass break-up and a forced fumble in 14-12 win over Aiken.

Jaiden Kimble, RB/LB, White Knoll: Senior had nine tackles, sack, two quarterback pressures on defense. On offense, Kimble carried it four times for 59 yards, two touchdowns and caught a 19-yard pass in a 40-0 win over River Bluff.

Cortez Lane, RB, Cardinal Newman: Senior carried it seven times for 153 yards, two touchdowns and also caught a 41-yard TD pass in a 49-0 win over John Paul II.

Cam McMillon, QB, Fairfield Central: In just two quarters, sophomore was 10-of-10 passing for 243 yards and a TD in 41-0 win over Mid-Carolina.

Aiden Mosley, RB, AC Flora: Making his season debut, the junior carried it 24 times for 217 yards, three touchdowns, caught three passes for 64 yards and a TD in a 36-33 win over Westwood.

Wilson Nash, LB, Camden: Senior had 20 tackles, two for loss, in 44-0 win over Lakewood. Nash went over 250 career tackles in the game.

Zai Offord, WR, Gray Collegiate: S.C. State commit caught six passes for 126 yards and a TD in 56-35 win over Portal (Ga.).

Edward Robinson, DL, Blythewood: Senior had eight tackles, a school-record five sacks, two quarterback pressures, two pass break-ups in 27-7 win over Fort Mill.

Caleb Strese, LB, Gilbert: Senior had 12 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and quarterback pressure in a 35-7 win over Lower Richland.

DeShaun Washington, RB, Brookland-Cayce: Senior rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns in 56-13 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson.