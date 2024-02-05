Vote for The State’s Midlands high school girls basketball Player of the Week

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school girls basketball Player of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played from Jan. 29-Feb. 3. Voting ends Friday at noon.

The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page on Friday afternoon.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios:

Girls Player of Week nominees

Sydni Anderson, Lexington: Sophomore averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wildcats’ two wins last week.

Teonna Draughn, Cardinal Newman: Sophomore averaged 26.5 points, six assists and five steals in Cards’ two games last week.

Joyce Edwards, Camden: Senior and McDonald’s All-American averaged 33 points, 16.3 rebounds, six steals, four assists and three blocks in two games last week.

Michaela Fairwell, Dutch Fork: Junior averaged 15.5 points, 7.5 steals, five rebounds and 2.5 assists in Silver Foxes’ two wins last week.

Terriana Gray, AC Flora: Senior averaged 20.5 points, six steals, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in Falcons’ two wins last week.

Simone Johnson, Ridge View: Sophomore averaged 10.5 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 steals in two games last week.

Sabreya Monsanto, Heathwood Hall: Junior averaged 26 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and 3.5 steals in two games last week.

Marianna Moody, Spring Valley: Junior averaged 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in Vikings’ two games last week.

Chase Thomas, Blythewood: Sophomore averaged 26 points, 13.5 rebounds, four assists, 2.5 steals and two blocks in Bengals’ two games last week.