Vote for Student of the Week here: New Montgomery Advertiser poll launches

Another Monday means another round of nominees for the Montgomery Advertiser's Student of the week!

The honor recognizes the accomplishments of local high schoolers whom their teachers describe as high-achieving leaders and positive role models in their schools.

School administrators and high school teachers from across the River Region sent in nominations of their top students, and readers will get to pick the best of the best in our poll from the morning of Monday, Feb. 26 until noon on Thursday, Feb. 29.

New polls and nominees will be announced every week. If your school didn't nominate a student this week, there's always next week. Every high school in the Montgomery area, including Autauga and Elmore counties, is eligible to nominate one student a week who is exemplifying success in academics and community involvement.

And the nominees for the 2/26 Student of the Week are...

Isabella Dennison, Booker T. Washington Magnet High School: A visual arts senior, Isabella is described as "an exceptional scholar who represents BTW's motto, 'Excellence in All Things.'" She has already been accepted to the Savannah College of Art and Design, and recently, she won the Category 1 division of the State Superintendent's Art Show. Isabella is an active member of the Scholars' Bowl Team, and she played an instrumental role in Montgomery's Amal Walks Across America event, which aimed to bring attention to the plight of displaced people and refugees. Isabella's teachers say that she is remarkably creative and has a compassionate commitment to justice for all people, specifically those who have been marginalized.

Isaiah Stephens, Percy Julian High School: Described as a student leader, entrepreneur and true servant to the Montgomery community, Isaiah is a leader among his classmates at Percy Julian. He maintains a 4.0 GPA while also running his own business, Silent Kicks Apparel. Isaiah sings in the mass choir at First Baptist Church of Greater Washington Park, served as SGA President for two years and is currently the Junior Class President. He is also a member of FBLA, National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta, English Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and the National Career Association. Isaiah served on the leadership committee of the YMCA Person of The Year for the past two years, and he won homecoming elections for the past three years. He is also a dual enrollment student at Alabama State University.

A'Lindseya McCall-Brown, Sidney Lanier High School: Described as a "fantastic young lady who always focuses on her work and does a really good job," A'Lindseya's teachers say she is a model student. She is a self-starter, doesn't mind helping other students and never complains. Sidney Lanier administrators said A'Lindseya is the perfect example of "Poet Pride," and her good grades are also a plus.

Hadley Hitson covers children's health, education and welfare for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at hhitson@gannett.com. To support her work, subscribe to the Advertiser.

