Vote for Student of the Week: Montgomery Advertiser announces new nominees

The new round of nominations for the Montgomery Advertiser's Student of the Week are in, and now, it's time for the community to pick the winning scholar.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Participating Montgomery area high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

We will announce the winner on Friday, Feb. 2.

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list.

New polls and nominees will be announced every week. If your school didn't nominate a student this week, there's always next week. Every high school in the Montgomery area, including Autauga and Elmore counties, is eligible to nominate one student a week who is exemplifying success in academics and community involvement.

And the nominees for the week of Jan. 29 are...

Da'Shalyn Sartor-Wilson, Park Crossing High School: A senior at Park Crossing, Da'Shalyn is active in numerous organizations and serves as a student leader among her peers. With a 4.19 grade point average, she has been accepted into nearly 40 colleges and universities across the country, and she has been awarded over $1 million in scholarship funds. Da'Shalyn also currently serves as a student intern at Baptist South Medical Center. She intends to follow the pre-med track in college and major in chemistry next year so that she can pursue a career in anesthesiology.

Izaiah Sledge, Sidney Lanier High School: As a senior at Lanier, Izaiah serves as a guidance assistant and is involved with the school community. He on the baseball and gaming teams, and he platinumed on the ACT WorkKeys exam, which means he scored at least a Level 6 on each of the three assessments.

J'Kaila Foster, Johnson, Abernathy and Graetz High School: Described as a talented performer, J'Kaila has been participating in acting for just two short years, but she has been singing her entire life. Every Sunday since she was a child, you can find her singing in her grandfather's church, and recently, J'Kaila secured the role of Belinda Cratchit in the Alabama Shakespeare Festival's "A Christmas Carol". She has traveled and competed at the state acting competition, the Trumbauer Festival, multiple times. Last year, she won second place in the acting competition, and this year, she won first place in the same category. Upon graduating high school, J'Kaila plans to attend Alabama State University and study theatre on the performance track. Her ultimate career goal is to be an actress on Broadway.

Khye Cunningham, Valiant Cross Academy: A ninth-grader at Valiant Cross Academy, Khye's teachers describe him as a young entrepreneur and "the complete package." He founded his own small business called Khye’s Creations, a home-based bakery. He is also an honor roll student at VCA and a member of the National Honor Society. Along with his love for baking, Khye is a golf enthusiast and community service leader, and he assists with the school’s food pantry and backpack food program on a regular basis.

Lauryn Tubbs, Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School: As a senior, Lauryn is heavily involved in the LAMP community through French Club, yearbook, and SOOS, which is the annual school talent show. Her teachers describe her as an attentive student who is always willing to help others. They said she is a "a great example of a LAMPer," super smart, very talented, and always looking for the next adventure. "Her spark is part of what gives LAMP its flame," one teacher said.

VOTE: Vote for the Advertiser's Student of the Week (1/29)

Hadley Hitson covers children's health, education and welfare for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at hhitson@gannett.com. To support her work, subscribe to the Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery high school students of the week: Vote in this week's poll