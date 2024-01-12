Vote to support tech funding that makes a difference to students on Bainbridge

I am a 2023 graduate of Bainbridge High School, and now a freshman at Western Washington University. Each step I take into my future is influenced by the education I received in our district. Money for many valuable experiences in our schools are not funded by the state, so our local levies are necessary to create the quality education we have here on our island.

From kindergarten through senior year, I was cared for and served by Bainbridge Schools. I and my peers were supported by well-trained counselors and compassionate nurses when we were struggling mentally or physically. Clubs and school sports enriched my experience. They provided community and a sense of belonging. The current students of BISD deserve the same quality of education.

Technology plays a pivotal role in our education. I went to the library so many times for help trouble-shooting issues on my Chromebook. The very fact I had a school-provided Chromebook to use and bring home with me was critical to my learning and success. Free wifi, cyber security, internet; these essential services are at risk if we do not pass the upcoming tech levy.

Every single student deserves a high quality education with access to all the tools they need to help them thrive. Throughout turmoil and conflict, I have seen teachers, administrators, and students stand up for what they believe in. Let's stand up for schools.

Please join me in voting yes for these levies.

Mia Hale, Bainbridge Island

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Vote to support tech funding that makes a difference to students